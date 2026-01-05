A woman pointed out what she observed about Anthony Joshua’s looks at his friends’ burial in the United Kingdom

She mentioned what she noticed after seeing a photo of the boxer at the funeral, days after he survived the fatal accident

Her call for prayers sparked reactions online, as discussions surrounding the burial continued to trend on social media

An observant woman, Funmilayo Ajanaku, shared what she observed concerning the burial of the friends of popular British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

A woman shares observations about Anthony Joshua's facial expression at friends' burial. Photo: Facebook/Funmilayo Ajanaku, X/@anthonyjoshua

Source: UGC

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Woman reacts to Anthony Joshua’s looks at funeral

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London, and Anthony Joshua was present for the ceremony.

On her Facebook page, Funmilayo Ajanaku shared her observations while reacting to a photo of Anthony Joshua at the funeral.

The woman said:

“Anthony Joshua looking so löst and empty at the büriãl service of his 2 friends who löst their lives in a car accidënt just a few hours after arriving in Nigeria to celebrate Christmas with him. Only God can hëal Anthony Joshua from this trãümã. Pls say a prayer for him.”

She added in the comments:

“God pls give him the strength to bear this loss. May the soul of the departed rest in peace.”

See the Facebook post below:

Reactions trail woman’s observations about Anthony Joshua

Jenifer Udem said:

“May their souls continue to rest in peace. May Almighty God give him the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Ayodele Gboluwaga Veronica said:

"Its so sad may God comfort the family."

Serina Desoe said:

"Oh GOD please help him... Only U LORD."

Ejisi Favour said:

"May the almighty God straighten him."

God'sgift Goodnews said:

"His heart is going through so much pain."

Helen Ubiri said:

"May God rest their souls."

Evelyn Isabella said:

"May God console him."

British boxer Anthony Joshua attends the funeral of his friends who died in an accident. Photo: X/@anthonyjoshua

Source: Twitter

Anthony Joshua's accident: Journalist Rufai Oseni reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that journalist Rufai Oseni reacted to the accident involving Anthony Joshua, which claimed the lives of two people.

The journalist raised two thought-provoking questions regarding how the boxer was rescued from the scene of the accident.

What he said generated buzz on social media, as many shared their thoughts on the viral accident trending online.

