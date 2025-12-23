A young Nigerian man is trending on social media after taking an unusual step because his wife had never gifted him before

He sent her a large sum of money ahead of his birthday so she could buy him a gift on his special day

However, the man expressed sadness after asking his wife an important question days later about the money

A young Nigerian man got heartbroken on his birthday over what his wife did, despite sending her a large sum of money days earlier.

The story was shared online by a friend of the man, who detailed everything that happened.

Man regrets his choice of wife

In his words, he mentioned that his friend had never received a birthday gift from his wife, so he decided to take an unusual step.

@Omiragua_Teejay shared that his friend sent a sum to his wife so she could have enough to get him a gift and not make excuses on his birthday.

However, when the birthday came, his wife disappointed him.

Sharing the story, he said:

"My friend gave his wife 400k three days before his birthday because he noticed she had never gifted him since they got married. He thought to himself that maybe she was broke those times."

On the day of his friend's birthday, he shared what his friend's wife did:

"And on his birthday. His wife still didn't gift him anything. When he asked her, she said she didn't have money. And when he enquired about the 400k he gave her, she said she had spent the whole money."

"According to him, he wasn’t angry with her. He was just angry with the choice of a woman he made."

Reactions as man celebrates birthday without gifts

@manuelvwede shared:

"Omo, it's enough to be angry at the choice of woman he picked o. Some women ehn."

@AkuchiOkeoghene noted:

"That's bad. No matter how little she has, she should have gotten something for him."

@Jamawithatwist stressed:

"Rightly so. We all talk about marrying kind men but we always seem to forget about marrying kind women, in this case it doesn't stop at kind anyways cause the signs were certainly there, if she didn't gift him as a married couple she certainly didn't gift him while they were courting/dating either. He has only himself to blame cause the decision to marry her was his."

@OjongEOkorn noted:

"If a woman loves you, she will make it easy for you in everything. My wife is a drama queen when it comes to her money but you see my birthdays, she always comes through for me. The signs of a wicked woman where there but your friend ignored them."

@Bimbola25 said:

"That is a selfish woman. Even if you don't have a lot of money, you can still be generous and give to your husband. Like I always say, a lot of marriages in Nigeria are transactional. So many people marry for what they can get and not what they can offer."

