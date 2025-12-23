A lady who married her man despite discovering her slept with her best friend and dumped him after two months

A Nigerian lady, Tracy Mcwary, shared why she went ahead to marry her ex-husband despite knowing he was sleeping with her best friend.

She stated that she divorced him after two months and opened up about the reasons behind her move.

On her Facebook page, Tracy Mcwary shared what the experience taught her, stating that she won.

Her Facebook post read:

“Before I married my Ex-Husband, I found out he was sleeping with my best friend.I still went ahead and married him and dumped him two months later.

“Women are too emotional and they must apply emotional intelligence. That a man slept with a woman doesn’t mean he loves her, it’s just for the moment. If he loved her, why did he marry me? It was just to ease pressure and nothing more.

“I proved a point at the end of the day, I am Sweeter, better and marriageable. So at the end of the day, I WON.”

A lady shares why she married man despite finding out he slept with her bestie. Photo: Tracy Mcwary

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail woman’s marital revelation

Aaron James said:

"So this lady go use this brain cross road like this Eeh see na dongote trailer go jam you."

Muchmore Loveth Ubah said:

"Was that two months of being married worth it? One would think you would have left immediately you found out he was knacking your best friend. Getting married to him and leaving after two months didn’t make you a winner, you played right into his hands. That’s not how to win a game, after your opponent has scored multiple goals."

Nelly Adaobi John said:

"So how did he become your Ex husband if you believed him sleeping with your friend doesn’t mean he loves her?"

Oben Arung Arrey said:

"You don't dump people who can replace you. I thought you were going to say he has not gotten another woman and is waiting for you to come back."

Matthew Omeh said:

"You gave him free opueh to add to your friend own and you are saying that you won? Haba."

Doro Wenga said:

"So you willingly plan to be a Divorcee, knowing pretty well that it will reduce your market value? The guy can still marry your younger sister. But you no try for yourself."

Daniel Ofulue said:

"Nothing pesin no go read for this social media ... congratulations, Winner oh oh oh, Winner, winner oh oh oh, winner, Tracy you don win oh, winner, I say you go win forever, winner."

