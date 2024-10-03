A man got so emotional after his girlfriend celebrated his birthday with him so many years after he last celebrated it

When she brought the cake, the young man burst into tears as he was filled with emotions by her act

The video stirred reactions on TikTok as many persons hailed the girlfriend and celebrated the man

A young man shared a heartwarming post about a kind act his girlfriend did for him.

She made a cake to celebrate his birthday with him so many years after he last celebrated it.

Man cries as girlfriend gets him birthday cake. Photo: @aj2000x

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @aj2000x, the man revealed that he hadn’t celebrated his birthday since he was 13.

He also added that he told his girlfriend not to do anything, but she still celebrated him on his birthday.

The young man cried after he blew the candles on the birthday cake.

He said:

“It got really emotional for me, seeing that I haven’t celebrated my birthday in such a long time. I brushed my birthdays aside for many years because I kinda lost the joy in celebrating it after a while, but she reignited that spark and made me whole again.

“It was last minute, so don’t judge the cake. She put a lot of effort into it and I couldn’t be more grateful for such a caring and loving person to be my partner. PS: this is old. My birthday was in March.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s birthday video

@goodness amaliri said:

"Don't break her heart."

@Hona<3 said:

"This deserves a million and then a million more likes. Seeing him cry breaks my soullllll. Everyone deserves to be loved and seen like this."

@Cinyourfav_ said:

"To be loved is to be seen you deserve happiness and to feel important."

@Fairy business said:

"I was the type of friend who threw surprise parties & went over the top but everyone forgot about me when my time came around."

