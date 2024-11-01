On his girlfriend's birthday, a Nigerian man constructed a heartfelt message and sent it to her along with N5k

Quite to his surprise, she immediately refunded the money and gave a reason that caused a stir online

While many people blasted the celebrant's action, some people tackled her boyfriend for sending such an amount

A man was shocked as his girlfriend, Okikiola, refunded the N5k he sent for her birthday.

Life Coach and X influencer Shola released the WhatsApp chats of the girlfriend and her boyfriend online.

His girlfriend returned the N5k birthday cash gift. Photo Credit: Yiesandison, Prostock-studio, X/@itsSh0la

"He sent his babe money on her birthday and she sent it back saying she’s more than that," Shola captioned his tweet.

In the chat, the boyfriend sent his girlfriend a lovely birthday message and requested her account details. He sent N5k, instructing her to get ice cream with the money.

Without wasting time, his girlfriend returned the money with the reply:

"Am more than that."

Her boyfriend explained that N5k was what he had, to which she replied that she was not angry.

See Shola's tweet below:

The N5k incident stirred reactions

@phaarouq01 said:

"Where una dey see these kind babes

"fr fr if any babe do this one gimme, i really can’t imagine how i’ll feel cus w.tf is this

"I’ve never experienced such sha."

@Jaystilldey said:

"Omo low-key baba go appreciate say she send back o cos I know how many times he must have contemplated sending that money as he might not have much 😂😂 W for him jor."

@itz_brown01 said:

"She did what right 5k for birthday isn’t okay.

"He knows he doesn’t have much he won’t have send at all."

@MindOfHeadking said:

"If he’s a man of worth, he’d leave that babe alone.

"But I know he won’t leave her because he’s a fool."

@justviccetti said:

"Dating a girl that uses “am” In place of “I’m” unprovoked is evident that she will be a very useless girlfriend."

@Odumeje_ said:

"You sef.

"How would you send your babe 5k for birthday.

"To do what exactly??"

@CivilisedParrot said:

"😂😂 This Life Eh. Dude Clearly Said “Get Ice Cream”, And She Got Mad ? Bro !!! If You Don’t Leave That Girl Alone , You’ll Be Left With A Lone!"

