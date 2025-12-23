A Nigerian father surprised his daughter and her husband on their wedding day as he gifted them plots of land worth millions

According to a video which was posted on TikTok, the man went the extra mile to make his daughter and in-law comfortable

During the wedding ceremony, he presented documents to six plots of land said to be worth N10 million each

A heartwarming video trending on TikTok shows the moment a Nigerian father presented his wedding gift to his daughter and her husband.

According to the video which went viral on social media, the man decided to give his daughter and her husband parcels of land.

Lady and her husband get 6 plots of land on their wedding day.

In the clip shared by @uche123j, the father of the bride was spotted presenting the documents to the landed property to his son-in-law.

He reportedly gave them six plots of land worth N10 million each. Both his daughter and her husband were speechless.

Nigerian father presenting documents to six plots of land to his daughter and her husband.

Reactions as man gives landed property to his daughter and husband

@blexn said:

"Awwnnnnnn oroma is married wow congrats,she was a sweet soul back in the uni o."

@geewin_photographer said:

"This kind thing sometimes the woman may use it against you so husband be wise women do take advantage of everything…"

@MATCHMAKER11 said:

"Dad should have bought it only for the daughter.. c'mon this brings greed and uncase of separation or divorce the guy has the lands."

@SAGACIOUS said:

"E be like say the father don lose hope on he daughter before ooo Because na lady he get for hux no be young girl oo."

@ANZZY said:

"The man never even finish talking oga don dey rush to collect documents."

@CRAFT BY FAVE said:

"The father is wise. The way the name is stated in the documents, even if they separate, she has 100 right on the land as well as the husband. It’s a joint property."

@lightsong said:

"Men don't settle for less ooo see why. She no only bring something to the table, she carry land come."

@Unity group of companies said:

"Real man who understands the head of family , I saw a video where a lady was angry because her Dad handed a car key to her husband instead of her."

@chinenye Loveth said:

"Why did he give the son in law ? That one no get him own papa ? How many father in-laws or mother in-law don gift their daughter in law asset ? Always Father in-law dey gift son in-law as if na Favor them do his daughter.The daughter deserves all 12 plots."

