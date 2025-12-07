A Nigerian lady has denied a pastor's miracle claim of instantly healing her mother of 36 years of deafness in her left ear

On Saturday, December 6, the pastor released pictures of his encounter with the lady's mum, claiming she was healed of deafness for 36 years at his Umuahia Big Miracle Invasion program

In a swift reaction, the lady took to the comment section to deny it, and what she wrote caused a stir on social media

Mbah Amarachi Kama, a Nigerian lady, caused a commotion on Facebook after denying a pastor's claim of instantly healing her mother of 36 years of deafness in her left ear.

The pastor, Sign Fireman, took to Facebook on Saturday, December 6, to share pictures of his ministration to the lady's mother on day one of his Umuahia Big Miracle Invasion.

A lady denies a pastor's claim that he healed her mum of 36 years of deafness. Photo Credit: Sign Fireman, Mba Amarachi Kama

Source: Facebook

According to the pastor, the woman was instantly healed of deafness in her left ear after 36 years. His post read:

"Instantly healed of 36 years deafness!

"DAY 1, UMUAHIA BIG MIRACLE INVASION — WITH SIGN FIREMAN.

"Details: The deafness was that of the left ear."

Lady counters pastor's miracle claim

Taking to the comment section, the lady, Amarachi, expressed surprise at the pastor's claim and stated that the woman in the pictures is her mother.

She said her mother is not and was never deaf. She wrote:

"36 years of deafness???

"This is my mother and she isn’t and wasn’t deaf,ever!

"Let’s be guided properly,please."

She further stated that her mum only stepped out to be prayed for a pain she had temporarily in her left ear and never complained of being deaf.

Amarachi also said that her mum didn't take money from anyone to act or claim to be deaf and is unaware of the pastor's Facebook post.

She demanded that the pastor either edit his Facebook caption or take down the post. She wrote:

"For further clarification.

"My mother only came out to be prayed for for a pain she had temporarily on her left ear.

"She never complained of being deaf and never took any money from anyone to act or make believe anything.

"She is completely oblivious of the caption of this post and I ask that the handler of this page should kindly edit the caption to the right thing or take it down completely as soon as possible."

A lady says her mother was never deaf in her left ear. Photo Credit: Mba Amarachi Kama

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions trail lady's comment on pastor's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's comment below:

Jeremiah Sof said:

"Mba Amarachi Kama Please were you at the program, and if you if you were, why didn't you refute your mother's claim?

"Also, indigenes who know her at her market place, were around and mentioned that they knew her and her predicament. Please be well informed."

Pst Franklin Chinaecherem Ekeledo said:

"Sign Fireman this is over 2 hours the daughter sent this comment here, how sure are we that the woman was not paid or mentally ill.

"From the daughter her mother is never deaf let alone 36 years of deafness, plz let's be mindful of what we young ministers are doing here."

Bright Obinna said:

"Mba Amarachi Kama drop picture you took with her if she is your mom."

Ikeya Chinonso Samson said:

"But have any of u took ur time to watch the video or did this Mba Amarachi call her mum first to verify before commenting. Cos e get as the case go dey if any of dem file case the case fit change, cos the law goes with evidence at hand, there is a video already. Let's think before reacting to things."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former pastor had opened up about how he conducted fake miracles.

Prophet Ebuka Obi denies knowing fake testifier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Prophet Ebuka Obi had denied knowing the woman behind the viral fake N500 million house testimony.

The cleric, who heads the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, said the woman lied against God and the altar. In a video by @evang.ebukaobi on Instagram, the clergyman said the lady came to testify like other people in his church, and he didn't know her.

Social media recently went agog when a lady who testified about owning a N500m house was spotted selling drinks at Enugu.

Source: Legit.ng