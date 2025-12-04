An old video of 2Baba's mother begging Edo lawmaker Natasha Osaworu to leave her son has resurfaced online

The video, posted in February, showed the music star's mum claiming he was not in the right frame of mind

The video reemerged online amid her silence following the new drama that has trailed her son's marriage

An old video of Rose Idibia, the mother of singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, crying out to Nigerians about her son's relationship with Edo lawmaker Natasha Osaworu has resurfaced online.

2Baba's mum made an appeal to Natasha to leave her son in the old video shared in February when he first made his relationship with her public.

2Baba's mum Rose Idibia's old clip appealing to Natasha to free her son resurfaces. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

According to Mrs. Idibia, the singer was not in his right frame of mind due to the divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Annie.

“Please, Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and neck, remove them and free him,” she said in the video.

However, months after the viral video, 2Baba's mother accepted Natasha, making an appearance at their wedding.

Her silence amid the new drama that has trailed the singer's marriage has sparked conversations, with some netizens taunting her.

Netizens criticise 2Baba’s mother as her old video resurfaces online. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

2Baba's mother's old video begging Natasha to free her son is below:

Reactions trail 2Baba's mum's old video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

milie_yankee said:

"But wey dem package basmati rice from inner room for you we nor hear from you again."

thefirstladyomorewa said:

"You are not a good mother mama,a true mother will not even go back on their words for anything ,they fight to finish to protect their children."

gloriaatomic commented:

"Toor but you attend their wedding now you were dancing and happy on their wedding day."

kamandyempire said:

"Mama but you later went and she did birthday for you."

parryworld commented:

"But later ,we see her with gele for wedding."

_iphie___ said:

"No be she follow them dey shine teeth the other day? Mama this marriage is forever and not even you can put asunder."

hotylioness said:

"My mama Dey busy Dey pray for me to chop abeg she no go fit add dis ur prayer point ma."

officialmmgboss wrote:

"2baba, 2mama and 2grandma, please honorable 2mama release 2grandma son oooo."

enimabel commented:

"No be you still go meet her ni? Peace of mind don locate una, make una let us rest."

bigslykitchen_ said:

"The right attention from the wrong INDIVIDUAL, during a LONELY time can FOOL you into thinking they might be the ONE……"

teni_queensheba commented:

"Iya oko bornvita alatenuje isonu your son dey enjoy peace of mind they glue together forever."

Tunde Ednut reacts to 2Baba, Natasha's drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media personality Tunde Ednut weighed in on 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru's marriage saga.

He shared a video of the singer's new wife stepping out of a venue as he wondered what attracted him to her.

Reacting, a netizen said,

"Tuface is a grown man, he laid his bed let him sleep peacefully."

Source: Legit.ng