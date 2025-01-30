A former pastor has admitted to performing fake miracles in the past and shared how he pulled it off

The ex-cleric said he learnt the tricks involved in doing fake miracles from a prophet and started his ministry afterwards

The former pastor's confession has caused a commotion on social media as people expressed surprise

An ex-pastor, whose identity is still unknown, has confessed to performing fake miracles.

The founder of Lion Ministry made the confession in an interview with content creator KAA and shared how he did them.

According to the ex-cleric, he learnt the tricks of doing fake miracles from a prophet and started his ministry.

When KAA asked him about how miracles shown on television are staged to look real, the former preacher explained:

"...And you pay people to just come and be blind, deaf in your church and you heal them. We have done that.

"Infact, that has been what we have been doing."

On how actors are hired for fake miracles, the former pastor said:

"We have people like agents. In every city you go, they have agents. They will link you up with that agent. It is the agent you pay. It is now the agent that sources for these people..."

A video of the ex-pastor's interview posted on TikTok generated mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

Pastor's confession stirs mixed reactions

Henrymodesty said:

"This happened to me at ishieke, one church that begs(let me not mention name but anybody within ishieke or ebsu student will know the church that makes their members beg for food and 100.tfe."

user3123786671996 said:

"Christianity and bible i am so happy people have started open eyes hidden secret have started coming out church is a business it will soon end."

ELVIS said:

"This is what i'm planning on doing o,i most make my money from church."

k60santy said:

"This guy de call names huh."

josephgeorge0906 said:

"My question is dat, using God 2 defraud people isn't any consequence? later na they tell use touch not my anointed."

osaspaulez said:

"What this man said about writing it down is very true. I went to fix my former pastor ipad then. I saw so many messages of people names and problems on the phone."

gee.na said:

"My husband was once errand boy to a pastor hmm some of the things he told me is so scary i thank God for his life today."

Okeyxxl said:

"How can you said these men are using juju, and also say they pay people, which one is true please."

Kingsley DepsalmOfficial. said:

"The fact there is fake gives more reason to believe there is real it take the existence of real to born counterfeit."

Augustine bright said:

"A lie doesn't last longer. Any man of God who has been in ministries for over 20 years then he is a real."

