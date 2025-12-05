A Nigerian lady has made a statement after reading a trending document showing what the Idibia family said about Natasha

The Idibia family mentioned some things allegedly done by Natasha to their son, 2Baba, and the lady reacted online after reading the piece

Many people who came across the said documents have also shared their thoughts about the marriage issue between 2Baba and his wife

A Nigerian lady has reacted after seeing what the family of a popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, has done amid the alleged marital issues between the singer and his wife, Natasha.

The lady took to her page to share her opinion after a document surfaced on social media alleging that the Idibia family has filed a petition to the office of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to intervene in the matter.

Lady reacts to Idibia parents’ petition

This is coming not long after the singer, 2Baba, released a video notifying the public that he is okay, a statement which many Nigerians reacted to and was published by Legit.ng.

Amid the back and forth, a Nigerian lady read the petition and shared her opinion.

According to a post the individual made on her page, @veehky, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), the lady stressed that the singer isn't a child who can't handle his own matters and that he is old enough to do so; hence, his family shouldn't be intervening.

She said:

"Wahala So 2Baba don finally become 1Baba because tell me how his family is petitioning Natasha."

She spoke about his age and mentioned that the drama or issues regarding his relationship with Natasha are things he can handle due to his age and a lot of factors.

She added:

"This son of theirs, is he a kid??? We are talking about someone of 50 years, omohhhhhh."

In the said petition filed by the Idibia parents, six claims were made, some of which border on alleged domestic abuse, alleged violation of marriage laws, alleged possession of 2Baba's properties, and alleged control of his finances.

The lady made the statement while a few others also shared their thoughts about the said issues.

Reactions as Idibia family writes IGP

@priscanall said:

"Natasha don buy full market? Idibia fam dragging her to IG for drugs & assaults - London police go turn this into Naija's wildest soap opera."

@maaachala wrote:

"This gist is going to drag on for at least a month isn't it."

@brytech3 stressed:

"I'm thinking of his Natasha chained 2face's hands and forcefully fed him D""gs. So s.exy. But I don't know if the caption is legit sha."

@olorogun_ugh added:

"Nobody is even considering the fact that she’s a lawmaker — a ‘public figure’ entrusted with the duty to make ‘laws’. Laws expected to maintain the ‘sanctity’ of society and ‘sanity’ of family life."

@thebiggirlcheck noted:

"Looks like 2Baba finally found his equal. Natasha is giving him everything Annie had to deal with."

@0xidan shared:

"People go think say 2face na 19 years , dem no go say na 50 years old man dem Dey use play like this for internet."

@Irebamiolakanm1 stressed:

"One would think their son is a 6yrs old boy that doesn’t know his left from right. It’s no longer Annie it’s now Tasha while their son bears his name literally “innocent”."

@RubyEsther3 said:

"Feeding him drugs as how and what? A child? Marriage never even reach two days, dem don they fight new wife like they fought Annie... Lol.."

Read the post below:

