A Nigerian lady has given advice to the family of a popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, known popularly as 2Baba, amid marriage issues with his wife, Natasha.

The lady took to social media to say this after documents surfaced online showing that the family had filed a petition against Natasha.

Lady advises 2Baba’s family

In the said petition, the family made several allegations against the wife, allegations which caught the attention of a lady who questioned the parents in a report published by Legit.ng.

While a number of people have continued to share their opinions on the matter, a lady has issued advice to the parents of the singer.

According to a post she made available on her page, @SisiofLagos1, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), the lady gave 2 pieces of advice to the parents of 2Baba.

The lady made it clear that she isn't defending Natasha with her statement b,t added that 2Baba isn't a kid, so he can handle the issues.

Her first advice to the parents is to let him enjoy the peace he chose.

She also advised the parents to find a way to embrace his current wife.

Her statement:

"I’m not even defending Natasha ooo, but is Tuface a baby? He’s a grown man who walked into his own destruction by himself. Let him enjoy the peace of mind he chose. And since Annie was their problem, they should better embrace Natasha, their good and perfect wife."

Many individuals who read the post also spoke about the couple and their marriage issues.

Reactions as 2Baba's family accuses Natasha

@Josephi61965574 added:

"Wahala. He for just stay single jeje. Why must he be with any woman."

@OlaoyeAdetunji stressed:

"E never reach 3-months Innocent leave Annie and he has already experienced 3years worth marital abuse within that span. Brazy."

@msrukie1 shared:

"This is so sad. This is a clear domestic violence case but everyone is making fun of it."

@MoanaHabbo wrote:

"First it was Annie's fault, now it's Natasha's fault. When will they accept that "innocent" was the wrong naming of their son."

@Pamilerinayolam noted:

"This his family self get as he be, feeding their son ,as per baby wey still dey latch on milk? He cant make decisionson on his own? When he is in relationship does he throw away his thinking cap? Thats how dey did during Annies too."

@_icekreem_ stressed:

"Mtchewwwww! This family always has in-law issues. If you guys are frustrated with your son’s choices, then go to your village and get him your choice and let us be."

@akpan7 said:

"They should allow d partners resolve their difference either by staying together/go their different ways cos they are adults not kids that need outside influence/views 2ndly, 2baba family members was accusing Annie of drugs, now d narrative don twist 2d present partner. It's well"

