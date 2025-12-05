A lady has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding legendary singer 2Baba and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru

The singer’s family recently filed a petition against Natasha, accusing her of bigamy and other strong allegations

As the lady reacted to the document, she asked two deep questions about the popular singer and his marital situation

A Nigerian lady has reacted to the drama between 2Baba Idibia and his new politician wife, Natasha Osawaru.

She shared her observations after seeing the petition against the politician by the singer’s family.

A lady shares her observation as 2Baba's family files a petition against Natasha. Photo: X/@Premauj, Instagram/@official2baba

Source: TikTok

2Baba and Natasha had been seen in two viral videos having heated altercations, both in Nigeria and in London, which sparked a lot of reactions from Nigerians.

In the petition, 2Baba's family alleged that Natasha has been assaulting their son at different locations in both Nigeria and London, amongst other allegations.

As the petition made the rounds on social media, netizens reacted to the allegations against the singer's new wife, sharing their views and observations about the ongoing celebrity marriage drama.

2Baba: Lady reacts to petition against Natasha

Identified on X as @Premauj, the lady empathised with the family but pointed out what she noticed about how they addressed issues concerning the singer.

She noted that the singer's family always saw him as an infant, as she addressed two deep questions to the singer.

Her post on X:

“Again.. I emphathize with the family.. but there seems to be an infantilization of this dude. He’s always being controlled even in situations he entered into willingly. Maybe he actually courts chaos?? How is he always the victim of unfortunate circumstances???”

See her post below:

Allegations heaped on Natasha by 2Baba’s family

According to reports circulating online, 2Baba's family is allegedly set to take legal action against Natasha. The petition sent to the Inspector General of Police accuses Natasha of bigamy. It was alleged that 2Baba had not completed his divorce proceedings with his previous wife before Natasha began presenting herself as his new wife.

The petition, making the rounds on the Internet, accuses Natasha of substance abuse and urges the AIG to investigate her alleged intake of hard substances.

Additionally, the singer's family has asked the Inspector General of Police to recover the singer’s travel documents, which they claim Natasha has seized. They also stated that Natasha has been causing the music star embarrassment wherever he goes.

2Baba's family files a petition against Natasha amid marital drama. Photo: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a man who analysed 2Baba's drama with Natasha on live video shared what he noticed and asked a deep question.

Reverend father advises 2Baba amid marital drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian Catholic priest, Fr. Moses Ugwu, reacted to the recent marital drama involving music icon 2Baba and his wife, Natasha.

The reverend father advised 2Baba on three things he should do concerning the situation, sparking reactions from netizens.

This came amid recent controversies surrounding their marriage, including an altercation that was broadcast on Daddy Freese's Instagram Live session.

Source: Legit.ng