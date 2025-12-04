A Nigerian lady has shared a post on the X app reiterating her stance regarding 2Baba and Annie Idibia and their marital crisis

In a post shared via her official account, she mentioned what she would do if Annie Idibia ever returned to her ex-husband

Social media users who came across her viral post stormed the comments section to share their various opinions

A Nigerian lady has expressed her opinion on the longstanding marital issues between 2Baba and Annie Idibia.

In a post that quickly gained attention, she opened up about her personal stance on the couple's relationship and the possibility of reconciliation.

Lady warns Annie Idibia against reconciling with 2Baba. Photo credit: @yhettyqueen/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady threatens to sue Annie Idibia

Identified as @yhettyqueen on X, the lady boldly shared her views in a post that drew a large number of reactions.

She expressed strong disapproval regarding Annie Idibia returning to her former husband, stating that she would take legal action if such a reunion occurred.

"If Annie takes 2face back, I’m going to sue her," she said.

Her post immediately captured the attention of the online community, sparking several comments from users eager to share their perspectives.

Lady advises Annie Idibia not to go back to 2Baba. Photo credit: @yhettyqueen/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady threatens to sue Annie Idibia

Many Nigerians who came across the post engaged in debates about the implications of the couple getting back together.

Opinions varied, with some defending the right of Annie Idibia and 2Baba to reconcile privately, while others aligned with the sentiments expressed by @yhettyqueen, agreeing that such a scenario would warrant outrage.

Priscilla said:

"Start saving your money for Lawyer and court case, cos it will happen. This era is small in comparison to the era of before the wedding."

Ejileye said:

"You wan con dey interfere in husband and wife matter? The union wey get pikin? Na you dem go sue las las."

Jeffrey said:

"What will be your cause of action and your reliefs? Do you even have a locus standing?"

Wunmi reacted:

''Somebody that is not okay. She had better not try it. Abeg she should love herself."

Ibironke said:

"Should be joint class action with go fund me self. Make we all kuku donate. E no go funny at all but in all honesty it is possible."

Badejo said:

"No matter who you are, no matter what you did, no matter where you've come from, you can always change, become a better version of yourself. Don't compromise yourself. You're all you've got. Don't go on discussing what a good person should be. Just be one. You are on earth for a purpose! Do you know your purpose? You have limited time! Avoid distractions! Live a life driven by your purpose!"

Source: Legit.ng