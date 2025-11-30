A Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing a video to explain herself after her husband caught her cheating

In the video, she made several statements about what he did and said she doesn’t regret cheating on him

She also spoke about her marriage and revealed things that made the video go viral almost immediately online

A Nigerian woman, whose husband was caught in a hotel with another man, has shared a video to tell her side of the story and spoke about the bad things he has done to her, which contributed to her decision.

She made these statements in a series of videos on her TikTok page.

Lady reacts to viral video

This comes after Legit.ng published a report about the incident, where a man, believed to be her husband, accused her of cheating and shared a video of her in a hotel with another man. He claimed she visited the man in a hotel because of an iPhone.

Amid this claim, she released a series of videos on her TikTok page to speak about the things he did to her.

According to a post she made on her page, @blessingochomma via TikTok, she mentioned the man’s name as Heritage and shared details of the beatings he gave her.

She mentioned that he was fond of beating and maltreating her, and that people were aware of this. She said:

"Heritage, Ani, na the time wey be say you go dey front of customer, you go dey insult me, abi na the beating wey you dey beat me wey everybody go dey for house wey dem dey hear say you dey beat me?"

"Abi which other thing you wan dey talk again? Abi na the countless beating? Na you go wrong me, na me go still come beg you for the wrong wey you wrong me."

She spoke about him cheating on her several times and even catching him in a hotel with another woman while both were n.aked. She continued in the TikTok post:

"Abi na the time wey I catch you for hotel, your na.ked picture, you and woman dey sleep for bed wey I show you, you still dey curse me dey curse my family join. No be once, no be two times, no be three times."

In another video, she mentioned her name as Chizzy and shared that she doesn’t regret what she did to him. She revealed that he never cared for her and that they are not legally married despite living under his roof for five years.

Her statement:

"I know most of una no go know me, make una look the face well, ma me be Chizzy, that girl, that lady wey then talk say e go man house. Wey the person talk say e go man house go do video say I leave pikin, my child for house comot go dey follow man, say I dey go every Saturdays."

"I get different points wey I dey oppose for this video, number 1 point wey I dey oppose for this video. I am not married, nobody should address me as a married woman. I am not married, I was never married, although say I dey this man roof for under good five years. I dey your roof for under five years, you no use one year take do wedding. End of this year go make an five-year."

"You kept me in your house as a slave make I come dey born for you like the voice note wey you dey send give your side chick them. When you dey send give your girls, wey then take dey mock me. You dey cause me sleepless nights, you dey cause me pain. I dey dey under isolation for every blessed day because of you."

Lady says she's never married

"You dey claim say I be your wife abi, show us the marriage photo? Show us the white wedding even if no be white wedding, show us common tradition wey be say I carry drink come give you. Show us our marriage picture, show us. Show us wey you take put the ring for my hand."

"I born for this man, normally. When me and this man started, I loved him very much, even woman dey this man life when I entered his life, he was now assuring me that this isn't supposed to be so. He don even first born sef, e don born boy."

She mentioned in her TikTok post that he is the cause of her actions and shared why:

"Another point be say you claim say you dey do everything for me, yes. Na your responsibility as a man, even as a woman so, I get responsibility. I don undergo two c-sections for you, you wan talk now you say na revenge. All these things wey I dey do, na you cause am. I no feel remorse for wetin I even do sef. I know I'm wrong but I'm not remorseful, I did it intentionally. Even the boy wey dey involved, I had to lie to him. I told him I never marry."

"You dey talk only the bad aspects."

"The third thing, you don forget say I dey beg you make you buy clothes for this pikin but you dey buy your own clothes. You don forget the beating wey you beat me wey be say your sister go dey inside house, them go dey blow me. See my hand, see as my hand swell, e no dey straight again."

This comes after a man, who claimed to be her husband, spoke about her after seeing a video of her in a hotel. In the viral post published by Legit.ng, the man said:

"Married woman wey get pikin, see e pikin here, see. See married woman, e go man house, she cook food go give the man. See person wife. I go market go hustle to make money, she go man house dey sleep with am. Because of iPhone 16 oo."

"Woman wey I go do introduction for last year December, she go hotel with man, them go dey kiss each other. She leave pikin for house."

Watch the videos below:

