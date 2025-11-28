A man has accused his wife of infidelity and released a video of her allegedly in a hotel with another man, months after he paid her bride price

The heartbroken man claimed that his wife cheated on him with the fellow because of an iPhone 16

According to him, he had his suspicions about his wife's movements earlier, but became convinced after being informed about her recent escapade

A Nigerian man has shared a video of his wife allegedly with another man in a hotel because of an iPhone 16.

In an emotional video, the man expressed disappointment and pain as he watched the alleged video of his wife all loved-up with another man.

“Look at a married woman with a child, see her child here, but she still went to a man’s house on a Saturday. I already knew she went to a man’s house, she even cooked for him last week Saturday," he said in the video.

Man expresses sadness about wife's escapade

According to the man, he had earlier suspected his wife's movements, but his suspicions were confirmed after he received information about her recent escapade. The disappointed man noted that he paid his wife's bride price in December 2024.

He said he was in the market trying to earn money to cater for the family, and instead of remaining at home, his wife chose to spend time with a man in a hotel.

“This video was yesterday. I was hustling in the market yesterday, but my wife was with a man. Look at her hugging a man willingly all because of iPhone 16. Someone I paid her bride price last year December is now with a man in a hotel," he lamented.

The video was reposted on X by @sultanofAba and sparked outrage on the social media platform.

Netizens divided over distressed husband's outcry

@QueenPraiseTimi said:

"This is content. There's no woman that has a child and will still engage in cheating."

@Mr_DaveChigozie said:

"The fact that they are still married is very obvious, he deserves it. He will continue to see shege from her except he does the needful."

@anasuachara said:

"It is sad that some women now throw away trust for flashy things, because no phone is worth breaking a home and no trend can cover the shame of choosing greed over loyalty."

@Stecojnr said:

"Allow her cheat on you jaree it's called love. You go find one babe do yours back or maybe he is doing his own but never got caught."

@1beawuchi said:

"What are you still doing with her there? Go run dna test and pack her things go her papa house before next Saturday sef."

@Man_in_transit said:

"Men like this disgust me….She has done what she wants to do, quit the yapping and do what you wanna do and anything beyond leaving her is you demonstrating weakness. All these shalaye no necessary."

