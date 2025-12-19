A woman took to social media to search for her husband who abandoned her for weeks after he blocked her on his phone

She posted the man’s picture and narrated the “little misunderstanding’ that led to his decision, sparking reactions from many

Her facebook post went viral and many took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the man whom she claimed was missing

A woman, Abiba Ibrahim, took to social media to launch a search for her husband who had abandoned her for weeks.

She narrated the little misunderstanding they had before he blocked her and left her.

A woman searches for husband who blocked her and left for weeks. Photo: Abiba Ibrahim

On her Facebook page, Abibat Ibrahim stated that he should come and divorce her if he knew that he didn't want the marriage.

Sharing the man's photo, she said in her Facebook post:

"Guys, please help me. My husband has been missing for weeks now and he blocked me. This happened because I asked him to take me to meet his family members and we had a little misunderstanding. So, he blocked me.

"We got married when I was working outside the country, and after the marriage, he asked me to come back to Ghana and stay with him. I agreed. He rented an apartment for me at Ablekuma Canada.

"Later, he told me to inform my family so that his family could come and celebrate with me. This coming Ramadan will be our one-year anniversary, but I have never met his family members. Guys, please help me find him. His name is Luqman Jajah. If he doesn't want the marriage, he should come and divorce me and get out."

See the man's photo below:

A woman posts picture of her husband who abandoned her. Photo: Abibat Ibrahim

Reactions as woman searches for "missing" husband

Abdul Karim Bassit Bawa said:

"Thank God he’s not a Dagomba like this app will be bitter for us . Chief come out ooo , your Lolor is searching for you. This no be part time marriage."

Kpo Dzata Nelson said:

"But you never met his family but got married. I thought marriage is supposed to be a union between two families…Well, modernization and 21st century things… Sorry for your pain but these are the consequences when we disregard proper African tradition, culture and customs…. Now, you are looking for your husband on Facebook. And you also don’t know his family…. This is not entirely about you. But it’s just an opportunity to educate another person.You don’t deserve this pain. Nobody needs to experience this. Let’s be calculated when finding partners and have respect for our values as Africans."

Laila Osman said:

"I hope he isn’t a ghost or maybe he has another legal wife….cos weytin be this,post it on TikTok to find him,Facebook di3 I’m not sure."

