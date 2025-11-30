Lady Celebrates as Father Marries Second Wife, Shares Why Her Mother Agreed: “And You Are Happy”
- A Nigerian lady celebrated as her father married a second wife with her mother's approval
- She mentioned why her mother allowed her father to do so, sparking reactions from people online
- The lady posted a video from the wedding, and many were amazed by her mum’s actions at the event
A Nigerian lady celebrated her father’s second wife and explained why her mother approved the union.
She slammed people who were dragging her father for taking a second wife.
In a video by @ask3ofstumidmimi on TikTok, the lady said:
"Na my papa dey marry second wife, na TikTok people dey vex. Na girl wey calm down go marry my papa. And beside my mama approve am."
Sharing why her mother approved, the lady said in the comments:
"She did cos we need who go assist my papa later."
She posted another video, showing her father and his new wife dancing, while her mother joined them.
Reactions as man takes second wife
@Nyra said:
"caregiver for old age don set no need for ur Mama to stress again."
@PAMZIE of WARRI said:
"Your mama don tire for ur papa since nai make am give am permission….much love to your mum."
@Sweet girl said:
"Aswear congratulations my love my papa too dey marry second wife on 3rd of January am so happy and I love my second mom❤ na woman way calm down dem dey marry."
Juliet
You mum Dey happy , she still Dey chew gum join
omotayoadeyemo4
Not all all girl will marry single man everyone with there destiny, person wey be second wife fit get peace of mind pass person wey marry single guy period
Girl lyk aqua❤️
Me and my babe go need second wife later,as long as she go love me too everywhere go stew
LIMYANNA
be like i go beg my papa make e sef marry one young wife too so that all of us go rest too. congratulations to your mummy ooo
Nuella🦅🦅🌺
Na as una no like lolo make una dey do dis one so I no wan hear say eriga name for outside o
Sarah Lawal
No be say when your own husband won marry second wife join you now , you go come begin Dey shout ooo
Another Nigerian lady joyfully celebrated her father’s remarriage years after her mother's passing, expressing excitement about having a stepmother.
In a TikTok video, she shared clips of her father and his new wife dancing on their wedding day, congratulating her dad warmly.
She revealed in comments that the family supported her father’s decision to remarry, sparking reactions.
In a related story, a widow celebrated her remarriage despite having four kids.
Mother of 4 marries man without kids
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who had four kids revealed that she married a man who didn't have any children.
A video from their photo shoot session emerged on TikTok as the couple wore matching outfits and gave different poses.
