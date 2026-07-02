Jubilation as NAF Unveils Empowerment Programme for Barracks Youths, Others

The Nigerian Air Force launched the Chief of the Air Staff Youth Empowerment Programme on Thursday to support children of serving, retired, and deceased personnel

Air Marshal Sunday Aneke drew on his own upbringing on NAF bases to explain the personal conviction that inspired the programme

Minister of Youth Development described CASYEP as a strategic investment in human capital that aligns with federal efforts to cut youth unemployment

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday unveiled the Chief of the Air Staff Youth Empowerment Programme (CASYEP), a new initiative aimed at providing skills, opportunities, and professional development support for children of serving, retired, and deceased NAF personnel.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sunday Aneke framed the occasion as something far greater than a policy rollout.

Air Force unveils CASYEP to empower children of serving, retired and fallen personnel. Photo credit: NAF

Source: Original

"Today's event goes beyond the launch of a programme; it represents the ignition of hope, the unlocking of latent potential, and a renewed commitment to the welfare and future of Nigerian Air Force personnel and their families. As a Service, we recognise that the strength of any military institution lies not only in its operational capability, but also in the well-being, development, and empowerment of its human capital," he said.

Aneke's personal story behind CASYEP

Aneke credited his own childhood as the driving force behind the programme.

The son of an Air Warrant Officer, he spent his early years moving between NAF bases and said that experience gave him a clear-eyed view of both the character-building qualities of barracks life and its constraints.

"I grew up within the same system that many of these young beneficiaries call home today. From that experience, I understand both the strengths and the limitations of barracks life. While it instils discipline, resilience, and a strong sense of identity, it can also present challenges associated with frequent relocations, limited exposure and fewer opportunities for personal and professional growth," he said.

He added that watching peers of equal talent fail to access higher education or stable employment, with some drifting into harmful behaviour, left a lasting mark on him and sharpened his resolve to act.

"This is the reality that inspired the vision behind CASYEP," Aneke said, urging beneficiaries to treat their background not as a barrier but as a foundation for ambition.

FG backs the initiative

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, was represented at the event by the Ministry's Director of Planning, Anthony Chukwuka, who described CASYEP as "visionary and impactful."

He said the Federal Government remained committed to policies that put youth development at the centre of national planning.

Chukwuka characterised the programme as "a deliberate and strategic investment in human capital development and, by extension, in the future of our nation," arguing that youth empowerment "is no longer optional; it is a strategic imperative."

He noted that CASYEP's focus on entrepreneurship and innovation directly supports the government's broader efforts to reduce youth unemployment and develop a skilled national workforce.

14 youth opportunities available for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian youths can apply for 14 funding, skills, and empowerment programmes offering grants, training, student loans, entrepreneurship support, and employment opportunities through government agencies and development partners.

The opportunities cover technical education, digital skills, healthcare, manufacturing, entrepreneurship, and the creative industry. Some programmes are currently accepting applications, while others admit participants in scheduled cohorts.

Applicants were advised to confirm eligibility requirements and application deadlines through official government portals before applying.

Source: Legit.ng