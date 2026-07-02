Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Jubilation as NAF Unveils Empowerment Programme for Barracks Youths, Others
Nigeria

Jubilation as NAF Unveils Empowerment Programme for Barracks Youths, Others

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • The Nigerian Air Force launched the Chief of the Air Staff Youth Empowerment Programme on Thursday to support children of serving, retired, and deceased personnel
  • Air Marshal Sunday Aneke drew on his own upbringing on NAF bases to explain the personal conviction that inspired the programme
  • Minister of Youth Development described CASYEP as a strategic investment in human capital that aligns with federal efforts to cut youth unemployment

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday unveiled the Chief of the Air Staff Youth Empowerment Programme (CASYEP), a new initiative aimed at providing skills, opportunities, and professional development support for children of serving, retired, and deceased NAF personnel.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sunday Aneke framed the occasion as something far greater than a policy rollout.

Nigerian Air Force launches youth empowerment programme for personnel’s children.
Air Force unveils CASYEP to empower children of serving, retired and fallen personnel. Photo credit: NAF
Source: Original
"Today's event goes beyond the launch of a programme; it represents the ignition of hope, the unlocking of latent potential, and a renewed commitment to the welfare and future of Nigerian Air Force personnel and their families. As a Service, we recognise that the strength of any military institution lies not only in its operational capability, but also in the well-being, development, and empowerment of its human capital," he said.

Read also

Will Adire be the official new uniform of NYSC? FG makes another announcement

Aneke's personal story behind CASYEP

Aneke credited his own childhood as the driving force behind the programme.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The son of an Air Warrant Officer, he spent his early years moving between NAF bases and said that experience gave him a clear-eyed view of both the character-building qualities of barracks life and its constraints.

"I grew up within the same system that many of these young beneficiaries call home today. From that experience, I understand both the strengths and the limitations of barracks life. While it instils discipline, resilience, and a strong sense of identity, it can also present challenges associated with frequent relocations, limited exposure and fewer opportunities for personal and professional growth," he said.

Read also

Tinubu unveils 5,000 youth jobs in new electricity scheme, application details, portal opening set

He added that watching peers of equal talent fail to access higher education or stable employment, with some drifting into harmful behaviour, left a lasting mark on him and sharpened his resolve to act.

"This is the reality that inspired the vision behind CASYEP," Aneke said, urging beneficiaries to treat their background not as a barrier but as a foundation for ambition.

FG backs the initiative

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, was represented at the event by the Ministry's Director of Planning, Anthony Chukwuka, who described CASYEP as "visionary and impactful."

He said the Federal Government remained committed to policies that put youth development at the centre of national planning.

Chukwuka characterised the programme as "a deliberate and strategic investment in human capital development and, by extension, in the future of our nation," arguing that youth empowerment "is no longer optional; it is a strategic imperative."

Read also

"Stop paying": Monarch takes over payment of electricity bills for all residents in community

He noted that CASYEP's focus on entrepreneurship and innovation directly supports the government's broader efforts to reduce youth unemployment and develop a skilled national workforce.

14 youth opportunities available for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian youths can apply for 14 funding, skills, and empowerment programmes offering grants, training, student loans, entrepreneurship support, and employment opportunities through government agencies and development partners.

The opportunities cover technical education, digital skills, healthcare, manufacturing, entrepreneurship, and the creative industry. Some programmes are currently accepting applications, while others admit participants in scheduled cohorts.

Applicants were advised to confirm eligibility requirements and application deadlines through official government portals before applying.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Nigerian Air ForceAbuja
Hot:
Cbn deadline Tom felton Dawn staley Blessing okoro Kyle filipowski