A Nigerian lady celebrated as her father remarried years after she lost her mother.

She congratulated her father on his new marriage as she expressed her excitement over having a stepmother.

In a video by @blessinglove350 on TikTok, the lady showed her father and his new wife dancing on their wedding day.

She captioned the video:

“POV: My daddy decided to get married for past years my mom passed away. He paid in full guys, I now have a step mom..! Congratulations Dad am so happy for you.”

She gave more insights as she replied netizens in the comment section.

She said:

“My mom is late, and my dad remarried. We supported him. Best reason known to us.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady celebrates father’s new marriage

@ritaugbohejime said:

"hmmmm is not easy to remarry, he's a man,a woman can stay without getting married again,my is 3yrs ago marriage no de my mind again."

@nwanyinimo said:

"This is d only crime my mum committed,that d first wife died my father married her up till today no peace thank for supporting ur dad."

@Amos Augusta said:

"My mom elder sister refused to remarry again since 2019 since her husband left say she no need man for her life after 6 children."

Precious said"

"Congratulations to him , I truly wish my mum can remarry again it’s been 27years now my dad passed away when we are still tender and mum was pregnant then , but she has refused to marry."

@mirian5918 said:

"My dad didn't remarried for past 19years. even when we told him to remarry and he said no.... but he's late now. Mourning my dad."

@Cook_with_Nmeso said:

"I wish my mom can remarry to a widower that have grown up and well behaved family, but she doesn’t want too,I lost my dad at age 3 and am 25 now."

@Cleaning Service in PH said:

"It’s been 13years since my dad died, my mum wasn’t even up to 35 then and she has refused to remarry. I always wish she can find love again and remarry."

@Nancy Dan said:

My own were he see that lady. She fine."

