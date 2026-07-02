MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola rejects calls to revoke the company's licence, saying the telecom operator is "completely Nigerian" despite its South African origins

Toriola condemns xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa and highlights MTN Nigeria's local ownership, tax contributions, and largely Nigerian workforce

The MTN boss says Nigeria is the company's home, revealing plans for a new headquarters while stressing its long-term commitment to the country's economy

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Dr Karl Toriola, has defended the telecommunications company against calls for the Federal Government to revoke its operating licence following recurring xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Speaking on TVC News' Beyond the Headlines, Toriola condemned all forms of xenophobia and violence but insisted that MTN Nigeria is fundamentally a Nigerian company with deep local ownership and investment.

MTN Nigeria's CEO, Dr Karl Toriola, addressed calls for license revocation amid rising xenophobia against Nigerians in South Africa. Photo credit: @MTNNG

Source: Twitter

"We unequivocally condemn any form of xenophobia, any form of violence, any form of attacks against any community in the world," he said.

MTN: 'We are a Nigerian company'

Responding to criticism that MTN should be treated as a South African company, Toriola said the firm's Nigerian operations are locally rooted, pointing to its ownership structure, workforce and economic contributions.

"We're a Nigerian company through and through. We're listed on the stock exchange with over 201,000 retail investors, and 11 million people hold shares through their pension funds in MTN Nigeria," he said.

He added that MTN Nigeria employs only four expatriates across the company, with just one serving on its executive committee.

"In the whole of MTN Nigeria... we have a total of four expatriates. In the executive committee of MTN Nigeria, there's only one expatriate," Toriola stated.

Calls for licence revocation

His remarks come amid mounting pressure from some Nigerian political leaders, including former Edo State governor and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who have called for MTN Nigeria's licence to be revoked or the company nationalised in response to attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Toriola argued that describing MTN as purely South African ignores the multinational nature of its ownership.

"The shareholding of MTN South Africa is only 50 per cent Africa. The balance... is from across the world... this label 'South African' is without any scientific substance," he said.

MTN: 'Nigeria is home for us'

The MTN Nigeria chief also revealed that the company is preparing to begin construction of a new headquarters in Nigeria, describing it as another sign of its long-term commitment to the country.

"We have nowhere else to go but hope in Nigeria. This is home for us," he said.

Toriola added that MTN Nigeria has produced several executives who now occupy leadership positions across the MTN Group, including the Nigerian chief executive of MTN Benin, saying the company remains a significant contributor to both Nigeria's economy and the wider telecommunications group.

Watch the CEO's full response here:

Unlimited data: Nigerians slam MTN over claims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria is facing criticism from consumers and industry observers after its Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, stated that truly unlimited mobile data plans do not exist globally.

The remarks have reignited concerns about data depletion and the quality of telecom services in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng