A registered nurse has taken to social media to showcase an old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) picture of her parents in 1999

According to the nurse, her mother met her father during her NYSC in Delta State, adding that her dad was a member of Man O' War

Mixed reactions have trailed the 1999 picture of the nurse's parents, with some commenting on the uniform and how people find love during NYSC

A Nigerian nurse, @ayam_Chizzy, has caused quite a stir on X (formerly Twitter) after displaying a 1999 NYSC picture of her father and mother.

The nurse revealed that she found the picture and that her mother met her father during her NYSC in Delta State.

A nurse has displayed a 1999 NYSC picture of her parents. Photo Credit: @ayam_Chizzy

Source: Twitter

The registered nurse also revealed that her father was a member of the Man O' War. Man O' War Nigeria is a voluntary, uniformed paramilitary youth organisation, which was founded in 1951.

In the picture, her mother wore the full NYSC uniform, while her father could be seen in his Man O' War uniform.

"Just found this old photo of my parents from 1999. Mum met Dad during her NYSC in Delta... he was a Man O' War member then," the nurse captioned her tweet, which was made on July 2.

At the time of this report, the nurse's tweet had gone viral, garnering over 196k views, 6.5k likes, 501 retweets and over 400 comments.

A nurse shows people an old NYSC picture of her parents. Photo Credit: @ayam_Chizzy

Source: Twitter

See the nurse's tweet below:

Reactions trail old photo of nurse's parents

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the old picture of the nurse's parents below:

@andyofgreatness said:

"And I am very sure that this is where they both met, to give birth to you, so calm, baby, how does it feel to know that?"

@Lukmansodiqade3 said:

"Daddy found a beautiful woman in NYSC khaki, e wan reach my turn to go find my own now no more khaki...ehn?"

@lipkiss2ic said:

"Ur mum nearly give up in serving Nigeria ....if not ur dad wey she meet ..omo it's well."

@adanonso_ said:

"Some love stories really do start in the most unexpected places."

@obinna1st said:

"Now I see where your beauty comes from. This is so cute, honestly."

@_Nsznn

"So your papa na those man o war wey Dey propose to corp members."

@Maluda111 said:

"That's the kind of foundation that lasts. Simple beginning, intentional love and they built something real together. We need more of that energy."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who fell in love with his wife during NYSC had shared their throwback pictures after over 22 years.

Lady marries man she met during NYSC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had married a man she met at the NYSC camp.

The lady detailed her full experience in a clip, showing the moment she took him to her family's house for the proper arrangements and other traditional rites to be performed.

He was seen in the clip comfortably seated while the usual ceremonies were being carried out, with photos and videos captured throughout.

Source: Legit.ng