A mother of three, who recently delivered twins, is in dire need of financial assistance after she was abandoned by her husband

A lady who assisted the new mum in clearing her medical bills said she can't help the woman alone, as her needs are beyond her financial strength

In a video, the now mother of five begged Nigerians to come to her aid, and lamented that she has not had a meal in days

A woman who delivered twins has cried out to Nigerians for help after being abandoned by her husband in the hospital.

A TikTok user, @singledemon1236, who helped the woman offset her medical bills, shared a video of her with the newborns.

According to the TikTok user, the woman is back home but lacks the financial means to care for herself and the children.

@singledemon1236 explained that the woman had five children before delivering the twins, but two died.

@singledemon1236 begged well-meaning Nigerians to help the woman, whose newborns are now two months old. She wrote on TikTok:

"She was abandoned by her husband when she gave birth to twins she cried out for help,that’s when I saw her and I assisted her with the medical fee. Now she’s back home and have also been trying my best for her and her remaining 3 kids.

"Still, I can’t do it alone😔 I’m also fighting for myself 😑that’s why I’m calling out for help for her please no amount is small to assist a soul The total kids are 7 kids in number but 2 kids had passed away when the husband was still with her.

"Now she’s all alone with 5 kids after the husband ran away,after she gave birth to twins, he left her in the hospital The twins are just 2 months old. The mother of the kids hardly eat,and the kids medications are almost finished the little clothes I bought them are still the one they’re managing Please I beg everyone with GOD name please she needs your assistance please I’m begging on her behalf."

In the clip, the mother of five spoke in Yoruba and begged people to help her, and confirmed that her husband had abandoned her at the hospital.

She added that she has not had a meal in days.

People react to new mum's situation

Beingme# said:

"The person u r helping now, if the husband comes back she will accept him n they will still give birth to another baby, so y the stress."

nigash03 said:

"I pray you get the help you desire cause me no fit help this kind person. If you like still open Toto for am if you done see help."

Clairee❤️🥰 said:

"5 kids awwn congratulations mama and the people saying don't blame her is not her fault I believe that pregnancy flies in the air abi may God send help to her sha."

Oluwaseyi1806 said:

"4 kids and una know say money no Dey ground is it a must to have another kids again."

May__Rey🤎🧶🍂 said:

"But if I can't fully take care of one baby why would I add another one join?"

@Dbozz couture said:

"Did you notice the rich don't born too much, as young as you are, you get mind born 7 children, now they remain 5 children The God you're serving na him fit help you o You'll just bring to the world kids you cannot cater for and start suffering then for no reason."

Source: Legit.ng