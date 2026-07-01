A single father of three, Barrister Isaac Olusegun, has turned to the public for financial assistance in relocating his family to Nigeria

The Nigerian legal practitioner, who is based in Canada with his three children, has been out of a job since 2024 and relies on loans and the generosity of others simply to provide food for my children

The Nigerian-Canadian man has started a fundraising campaign to raise money for his family's return to Nigeria, and in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he shed more light on their situation

Barrister Isaac Olusegun, a Nigerian-Canadian single father of three residing in the North American country, has appealed to the public to assist him financially in relocating his family to Nigeria.

In a LinkedIn post on June 30, the Nigerian lawyer shared his plight, describing his situation as one of the most difficult periods of his life.

A single father in Canada wants to relocate his family to Nigeria and seeks financial help from the public. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Isaac Olusegun

Source: UGC

Why he seeks family's relocation to Nigeria

According to Isaac, whose family became Canadian citizens in June 2024 after six years, he has been unable to meet his family's basic needs.

Isaac has not been able to secure a stable means of livelihood since 2024 and relies on loans and the kindness of people to care for his children.

While he expresses optimism about getting a job, Isaac stated that he wants to relocate his family to Nigeria because he has established a support network there. His story on LinkedIn read:

"Help My Family Relocate to Nigeria.

"I am a single father raising three children, and I am reaching out for help during one of the most difficult periods of my life. Due to my current financial circumstances, I am unable to meet my family's basic needs. My Canada Child Benefit has not yet been released, and my Ontario Works assistance of approximately $377 per month has ended. As a result, I have been relying on loans and the generosity of others simply to provide food for my children.

"My children have also experienced disruptions to their schooling, which has made it extremely difficult for me to seek and maintain employment. Although I have been actively applying for jobs since 2024, I have not yet secured stable employment. I remain hopeful, however, as I have recently begun receiving encouraging responses to my applications and believe that opportunities are within reach.

"At this time, my greatest need is assistance to relocate my family to Nigeria, where I have an established support network and can begin rebuilding our lives. Any financial contribution, regardless of the amount, would help provide food for my children and support our relocation. If you are unable to donate, sharing this appeal with others would also be deeply appreciated..."

Single father starts fundraising to raise money

Isaac has started a fundraising campaign to raise money for his children's relocation to Nigeria. So far, the fundraising campaign, which has a target of CAD 6k, has received $3,588 (N4.9 million) in donations.

In an exclusive chat, Legit.ng asked Isaac the backstory behind his financial crisis in Canada, and he opened up:

"To provide some background: I had filed lawsuits against the Government of Canada and other powerful institutions in Ontario. In response, the government swiftly enacted laws that effectively curtailed the authority of organisations such as CPA Ontario and the Ottawa-Carleton School Board.

"Feeling pressured and with few options, I left for Nigeria in April 2025 and returned around January of this year, hoping that matters would have settled down in my absence.

"However, since my return, I have experienced what I believe to be retaliation from Canadian government employees, affecting both me and my three children. I have been unable to secure work or access any form of benefits during this time."

A single father based in Canada wants to relocate his family to Nigeria. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Isaac Olusegun

Source: UGC

Single father's appeal stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the single father's appeal below:

Leslie Tetteh said:

"Hi Isaac, what of relocating to another province or looking for a job outside of Ontario?"

Prince O said:

"Isaac Olusegun maybe you can consider another province in Canada... the quality of life you can provide your family would be better there than in Nigeria."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man in Turkey had pleaded for help to return to Nigeria.

UK resident wants to return to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man in the UK had cried out for help to move back to Nigeria.

Speaking to a Nigerian lady on a UK street, the frustrated man cited his inability to get a job as his reason for wanting to return home.

He lamented that he had tried and concluded that there was no job in the UK. He showed the lady a complimentary card, saying he has a school in Benin.

Source: Legit.ng