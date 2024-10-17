A Nigerian woman who has four kids has revealed that she has married a man who does not have any child

A video from their photo shoot session emerged on TikTok as the couple wore matching outfits and gave different poses

People who came across the video congratulated the couple and shared their own experiences about such relationships

A Nigerian woman became a viral sensation after she shared some truths about her relationship.

The woman said she had four children, but the man she married had none.

Nigerian woman with 4 kids marries man who doesn’t have children. Photo: @bunny_beautyhome

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @bunny_beautyhome showed the couple posing with matching outfits.

The caption revealed that the woman has four children, but her lover didn’t have any.

It read:

“I have 4 kids, he has none. Yet he picked me for life.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman’s video

@Asia said:

“Baba wey do am really tried, but I give you 5 years, the juju go expire, who does that.”

@Omalicha said:

“Mine is 4 kids ,I love my kids so much I can never remarry where I want start Biko congratulations dear.”

@user89208453552 Adeewa said:

“Me wey get one pinkin they are calling me after one, but I believe mine one crown is coming soon. Congratulations dear.”

@Jonesman said:

“That juju no fit work for my eyes ooo how can we start match with 4-0 ???”

@Trisha bby said:

“The same with me ooh my sister we are lucky, but am not a bby mama,he meet me as a widow.”

@Dozimonjack said:

“Hmmmm no be juju be that?”

Man marries single mum of 2

In a related story, a Nigerian woman narrated how she moved from being a single mother at 23 to getting married to the love of her life.

According to her, she got out of different relationships with two beautiful kids who had different fathers.

Despite being rejected by society, family, and church, she met a young man who loved her, and they married after six months.

