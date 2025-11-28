Emotional videos from Mercy Aigbe's mother's burial ceremony emerged online, including the actress' teary moment

The Nollywood actress was joined by her family, including husband Kazim Adeoti, at the event

Some of her colleagues in the movie industry also showed up to support the actress as she paid her last respects to her mother

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe bid a final farewell to her mother on Friday, November 27, in the company of family, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers.

Recall that in September 2025, Aigbe announced the death of her mother in an emotional Instagram post.

Mercy Aigbe breaks down at her mother’s burial, surrounded by family and colleagues. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

She shared a candlelight image with a broken heart background, captioned “R.I.P Mum,” a tribute that drew an outpouring of condolences.

Months after, the actress, alongside her family members, honoured their late mum in a funeral service that has moved many on social media to tears.

Sharing a video from her mother's service of songs, Mercy Aigbe wrote in a caption,

"Service of Songs for my mother, Grace Abisola Owodunni… a day full of tears, memories, gratitude, and deep love. We cried, we testified, we held each other, and we honored her the way she deserved. Fly High with the Angels IYENOGIE ……Your legacy lives in us."

One of the highlights was the moment Mercy’s mother's body arrived in her coffin.

Videos from Mercy Aigbe's mother's burial emerges online. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Another video captured the moment the mother of two struggled with tears as she paid her last respects to her mother.

The video of Mercy Aigbe's mother's service of songs is below:

Another clip from the actress' mother's funeral is below:

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe honours late mum

Legit.ng captured some of the emotional messages from fans as many consoled the actress and her family. Read the comments below:

funnnnke26 said:

"Even if my mom is 500 yrs I still don’t want her to die. She’s 74yrs now. Is very scary when I see others buried their mom. She’s with me now. I check on her every minutes. God will guide and protect u dear May mama soul rest in peace

oyin_lagos reacted:

"Farewell grandma."

laragold40 said:

"Kai this part of funeral is very hard. I cried hard when we went to bury my dad

modupeola_asabi said:

"Hummmmm sorry sis May her soul rest in peace."

fujamorry reacted:

"I am moved. Accept my condolences Hajia Mina, is not easy, but God Almighty Ta’Allah will uphold you and entire family."

winnietee__event__supplies commented:

"The little one is sooooo shattered . Cud b the only woman dat understands him soo well. My condolences to d entire family."

royalpearl_media reacted:

"I’m so sorry ma please take heart and may the Lord be with your house hold."

royalpearl_media commented:

"This where reality sets in."

