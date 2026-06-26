Dr Ugochukwu Pascal Agba, a lecturer in the Department of Economics at Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU), has expressed great joy as his wife, Goodnews Ozioma Agba, bagged a bachelor's degree

Sharing his wife's degree examination result on social media, the lecturer declared that June 24 is one of the best days of his life

The lecturer happily stated that his wife is now eligible to join the labour force, and he publicly congratulated her on her academic milestone

An Imo State University (IMSU) lecturer, Dr Ugochukwu Pascal Agba, has celebrated his wife, Goodnews Ozioma Agba, on Facebook as she earned a bachelor's degree in economics.

Dr Ugochukwu, an academic in the Department of Economics, made public his wife's degree examination result, declaring the day as one of the best days of his life.

An Imo State University lecturer congratulates his wife for bagging a BSc. Photo Credit: Ugochukwu Pascal Agba, Ozioma Agba

Source: Facebook

IMSU lecturer congratulates wife on her BSc

In his Facebook post on June 24, Dr Ugochukwu expressed joy that his wife is now eligible to join the labour force, and he went on to congratulate her. He wrote:

"Today is one of the best days of my life. My beautiful wife is now eligible to join the labor force. Congratulations Goodnews Ozioma Agba . B.Sc in Economics (upper division)."

The lecturer's wife's degree examination result showed she bagged a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Economics with a second-class upper division, and it was dated September 10, 2025.

The document further stated that the degree would be conferred on her at the next convocation ceremony.

Dr Ugochukwu rejoices as his wife bags a BSc in Economics. Photo Credit: Ugochukwu Pascal Agba, Ozioma Agba

Source: Facebook

See the IMSU lecturer's Facebook post below:

Netizens celebrate IMSU lecturer and wife

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the IMSU lecturer's post below:

Sunny Kalu said:

"Congratulations Dr, I wish all the best in her future endeavors. For the best is yet to come."

Eze Olugbuo Merie Ndiuwa said:

"There should be scan code ...They need to upgrade."

Thompson Njoku said:

"It's not easy, but it's possible. Congratulations to your beautiful wife Dr. Ugochukwu."

Michael Olachi said:

"Congratulations ma the lord that did it for you will surely locate me as I pursue mine Amen congratulations once again."

Ugo Chukwu said:

"And my Degree is still with them there at Imsu since 2015.

"I don't even know what to do with it,as it stands now."

Favour Anyanwu said:

"A big congratulations to your wife who is also my senior colleague I'm so happy for her."

Chima Raymond Reginald Okwuoha said:

"Congratulations my wife. More caps to wear and more heights to attain.

"Danny, you are indeed a good husband. Is not every man that would want his wife to grow under him. Keep it up Nwannem. I love this. The pride of every man is his wife.

"Congratulations to you both my people."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had expressed joy after his wife earned a first-class in her master's programme.

Lecturer reacts as wife bags PhD degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Uyo lecturer had expressed his excitement online after his wife bagged a PhD.

Reflecting on the hurdles his wife overcame to become a PhD holder like him, the academic disclosed that people said she did not belong in academia. The lecturer added that he was also worried about his wife when she sought his support for her PhD, as he knew her journey.

He further worried about how she would combine it with marriage, raising their daughter, running a business, responsibilities at home and the demands of doctoral research. However, his wife was undeterred by the verdict people handed to her, and she went for what she wanted.

Source: Legit.ng