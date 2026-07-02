Adult content creator Sephy stated she will quit the industry before having children, despite building her career there

She admitted she hopes to shield her future kids from her past while insisting love will matter more than public criticism

Her candid confession has reignited debates about whether society truly allows people to leave controversial careers behind

Nigerian adult content creator Sephy Persephone has made an emotional confession about the future she hopes to build beyond the adult entertainment industry.

Sephy revealed that she intends to walk away from the industry before settling down and raising children, saying she does not want her future family to be defined by her controversial past.

Speaking during a recent interview, Sephy admitted that motherhood was never part of her original life plan.

However, she explained that her priorities have changed over time, and she now dreams of building a family.

Sephy says he will quit the industry before having children, despite building her career there. Photo: Sephy Persephone.

Source: Instagram

According to her, becoming a parent is a goal she will pursue only after leaving the adult content industry completely.

"After a while, I re-evaluated my wants, and now I want family. But before I even start doing that, I want to have already left the industry," she said.

Addressing concerns about how her future children might react upon discovering her past, Sephy admitted that the issue is one she has already thought deeply about.

She acknowledged that her career would likely become a topic at some point but insisted she would not allow it to define her family.

She stated:

"I know that it's going to be a factor, and I know it's going to affect me to an extent, but I know that I'm going to deal with it because I deal with whatever life throws my way."

She maintained that what would matter most is ensuring her children grow up surrounded by genuine love and protection.

She added:

"If I love my kids, and they know I love them, and if I protect them, none of the external factors are going to matter."

Sephy also admitted she would do everything possible to keep that chapter of her life away from them while they are growing up.

Perhaps the biggest surprise came when she was asked how she would like history to remember her.

Rather than seeking fame or public admiration, the content creator dismissed the idea entirely.

"I don't want them to remember me," she said, referring to the public.

Instead, she said her greatest wish is to be remembered by family and close friends as someone who loved wholeheartedly and always stood by the people she cared about.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Sephy's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@ninobrawn78 stated:

"The Internet doesn't forget and hard truth ur children will grow up and watch how u lived ur life..... and don't forget a cow can never give birth to a goat"

@Nueludo10 commented:

"Who wan start family with is one? Women can be so delusional She won't even accept her Son or brother to settle with a call girl that the world haven't seen her nakedness but want someone child and brother to settle for her is is really laughable"

Sephy admits she hopes to shield her future kids from her past. Photo: Sephy Persephone.

Source: Instagram

Mareme Edet speaks about Don Jazzy ordeal

Legit.ng also previously reported that Mareme Edet had opened up about her ordeal with Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy.

She recounted how they planned a project together, but after their discussions, he allegedly left her unanswered for three months.

She averred that while Don Jazzy delayed her, she met another person who willingly and swiftly executed the same project.

Source: Legit.ng