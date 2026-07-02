Pape Gueye has announced that he is stepping aside from the Senegalese national team after their World Cup exit

Gueye, who scored the winning goal in the contested 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, sparked controversy with his statement

Senegal bottled a two-goal lead in the 86th minute against Belgium and were eliminated in extra time through a penalty

Senegalese midfielder Pape Gueye has announced that he will step aside from the national team after their embarrassing elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Teranga Lions led 2-0 against Belgium until the 86th minute, but capitulated as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Trossard pushed the game to extra time.

Pape Gueye steps aside from Senegal national team after World Cup exit. Photo by Jared C. Tilton.

Source: Getty Images

Youri Tielemans sent Belgium through with a 125th-minute penalty to complete the turnaround and end Senegal’s World Cup journey in embarrassment.

Senegal’s journey so far has been abysmal. They reached the knockout stage with a 5-0 win over Iraq after losing the first two games to France and Norway.

Gueye steps aside from Senegal national team

AFCON 2025 winning goal scorer Pape Gueye sparked controversy after Senegal’s elimination with a post on his Instagram story that he has stepped aside from the national team.

Gueye confirmed that his return is connected to the departure of the coaching crew led by Pape Thiaw, and as long as they are in place, he will not return.

“I will come back to say a few words about the elimination, but I am announcing today that as long as this coaching staff is in place, I am taking a break from the national team,” he wrote.

The post confirms the crack in the Senegalese national team heading into the tournament, with uncertainty regarding Pape Thiaw’s status as head coach.

According to Seneweb, the head coach was owed salaries and was without an official contract heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, he confirmed during his press conference ahead of their second group game that there were indeed issues, but they were resolved.

“Yes, there have been some issues, but whether it's the players, the coaching staff, or the federation, everyone is now focused on tomorrow's match; that's the most important thing,” he said via ESPN.

Pape Thiaw faces an uncertain future as Senegal national team head coach. Photo by Jan De Meulenier.

Source: Getty Images

“Yes, it took longer than it should, but the only thing I want to make clear is that it was never about money; it was a matter of principle and respect. My contract is confidential; it's not up to me to disclose the details of what's in it.”

The Senegal national team also had issues with their accommodation ahead of the tournament, describing the booked apartment as substandard.

CAF President wrote letter to Senegal

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe wrote a letter to the Senegal national team ahead of the World Cup.

The South African football administrator acknowledged the team as one of the best in Africa and wished them well for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Legit.ng