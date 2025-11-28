A young Nigerian lady shared a message on her TikTok page, and people can't stop talking about it online

She said her boyfriend wanted to break up with her, so her sibling decided to send him a message on WhatsApp

She posted the message her brother sent to her boyfriend, and many people couldn’t stop laughing after reading it

A Nigerian lady got Nigerians laughing as she shared a WhatsApp voice note which revealed what her younger brother told her boyfriend who wanted to break up with her.

This is contained in a post she made available on her page via a popular social media platform, TikTok.

Nigerian lady trends as brother sends funny message to her boyfriend.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares video of brother begging boyfriend

The young lady's post has gone viral hours after she shared it, as many individuals who came across it couldn't stop laughing because of the statements of the boy and his use of words.

According to a post she made available on her page @layomhi306 via TikTok, she mentioned that her boyfriend had planned to break up with her, and her brother sent a message to him because of this.

The post she shared carries a caption which read:

"My younger brother begged my boyfriend not to break up with me."

As the video plays, it shows her face and that of her younger brother, and soon, it shows the WhatsApp voice note her younger brother sent to her boyfriend who wanted to break up.

In the TikTok video, the little boy spoke in Yoruba language, and the language was translated to English by Legit.ng.

Lady shares video of brother begging her boyfriend not to break up.

Source: TikTok

Speaking to his sister's boyfriend, the younger brother said:

"Brother Blessing, please forgive Aunty Tina. Please, she hasn’t eaten since these days. Please, I beg you with God. Don’t break up with my sister, don’t let me cry in Jesus’ name. Brother Blessing, please forgive her. I beg you."

As the video trends online, many people who watched it laughed over the boy's choice of words and asked questions about the state of the relationship.

Reactions as lady shares video of brother

Beejay wrote:

"Hope the guy forgive you Sha."

iyi499 noted:

"Because he go miss suya ale."

OLUWADAMILARE stressed:

"Wetin you self do?"

oreofe said:

"Omo the languages sweet me die."

….DHAMHISCOPE noted:

"Abeg …which city in China are you."

PRESTIGE added:

"Brother Blessing joo ke, dariji ana wa."

TIMMY_AGENDA shared:

"Brother blessing joke ana wa lila."

꧁LEWA stressed:

"Boda blessing joke momoloun bee ooo mo meleda mi bee o anawa oo."

thrift_by_simi noted:

"brother blessing Jo ke daraji omoyeemi oo "

Bukolami wrote:

"Brother blessing jhor keh ma break up Pelu titi."

don cash said:

"Ahh the Bros they last ham whenever he show for una side. I see."

Dean patrous noted:

"I just like this ondo tongue e Dey always give me joy."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing a video of her boyfriend crying uncontrollably when she ended their relationship, claiming she caught him cheating.

UK returnee dumps girlfriend, marries nurse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady was left heartbroken after her boyfriend of four years dumped her and married a nurse he met in the UK.

The lady explained on TikTok that the man travelled abroad for greener pastures but returned to choose someone else. Her emotional post went viral as many people reacted and shared words of encouragement.

