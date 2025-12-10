A Nigerian mother has gone viral on social media after enrolling her nonverbal child into a nursery school in Nigeria

In a heartwarming video, she captured the moment she stepped out with her little son dressed in his neat school uniform

Heartfelt comments trailed the video on the TikTok as social media users encouraged and lauded the little boy

A Nigerian mother recently posted the touching moment her little son, who wasn't speaking yet, headed off to school.

The short clip, which quickly went viral, revealed the mother's determination to give her child every possible opportunity despite his communication challenges.

Mum enrols nonverbal son in school

Identified by the TikTok handle, @simplykemzo, the woman captured the moment she and her son left their home, and the little boy, dressed neatly in his school uniform, followed her.

The mother had decided to take a confident step forward to 'ginger' (push) her son through any form of challenge.

"POV: You enrolled your nonverbal toddler to nursery in Nigeria. If them no ginger you, ginger yourself," she captioned the video.

Reactions as mum enrols nonverbal son in school

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Chinwendu said:

"It worked for my child. Took him back to Nigeria, and on his first day at school he returned home saying ‘bye bye’. He finally started speaking after he clocked 2. Also took him to children department during church services. Limited screen time. Now he rambles like a generator."

@KOKO_DE_KOKOLET reacted:

"With time he will communicate. I am a mom to a child in the autism spectrum. So I understand how feel."

@JEWELRY IN YABA/MAINLAND said:

"My sister brought his son home from USA also.. he has a speech delay and we’ve enrolled him in school, trust me there’s changes. You won’t regret bringing him home ijn."

@Mma Blossoms said:

"My sister baby stopped talking and hearing at two years. A boy that started before one. I pray everyday for him to regain his voice and hearing."

@The art of expression said:

"Yes, yes, yes. When parents come to me about their child not speaking, one of the questions I ask is “have you enrolled your child in school?” amongst many others. Social interaction plays a vital role in building communication skills."

@TOLANI added:

"He will get to speak mama, just take him to a Nigeria school that won’t treat him bad and also make him watch bluey or Baby Signing Time / Signing Time or even SpongeBob."

1-year-old boy unable to speak

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother expressed her pain online over the same question people have been throwing at her about her son.

According to her, people have been asking why her son, who's one year and five months old, is not talking yet.

Source: Legit.ng