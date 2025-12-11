A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video on TikTok, showing her recent experience at her boyfriend's family house

According to the lady, she was asked to cook two packs of macaroni, but she ended up cooking 'rubbish' with firewood

The viral video captured her in tears after seeing the final state of her pot of food, and her man tried his best to console her

A Nigerian lady recently posted an emotional moment from a visit to her boyfriend's family home.

She was tasked to prepare a simple meal, but after cooking, it didn't turn out as she wanted it to.

Lady cries bitterly after cooking 'rubbish' at her man's family house. Photo credit: @slimmy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady cooks 'rubbish' at man's family home

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, where viewers empathised with her situation and also laughed at the same time.

In the clip posted by the lady known as @slimmy, she narrated how she was asked to cook two packs of macaroni with firewood.

She tried to carry out the responsibility with caution and carefulness, but everything appeared to have worked against her.

By the time she checked the pot, she realised that the meal had not turned out as intended.

The outcome and the pressure of cooking in her partner's family home caused her to break down in tears, a moment that was captured in the video she uploaded.

The clip showed her sitting beside the pot while fighting back her tears as she came to terms with the disappointing result of her cooking session.

Lady cries after seeing the final state of the food she cooked at her man's family house. Photo credit: @slimmy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her boyfriend, who witnessed the scene, tried to comfort her and reassure her that she did her best.

"POV: I was asked to cook two macaroni for the first time in my man's family house. As I cook rubbish na once I burst cry," she captioned the post.

Nigerians reacts to lady's bad cooking experience

TikTok users shared their various opinions in the comments section.

@my sister pet said:

"Naso me self cook rice and stew. 6 cups of rice i add 6 spoons of salt as I cook finish serve my bf papa, i say make I go bring water from fridge later I hear hmm see salt na once I freeze for passage."

@Chukwusom said:

"Reminds me of the day I made okro for my ex family as I taste am I no understand weda na salt Abi maggi wey pass am I just fall the pot and made sure nothing was recovered. I come Dey form say the soup sweet omo."

@𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐔𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐅𝐄 said:

"I was ask too cook 2 cause my babe friends were around Omoh pasta turn to paste nar once I find poly bag pour ham. I quick cook another, I just cook ham plain. I fry stew. I no sabi jollof pasta not even 2."

@imehblessing001 commented:

"Cooking in bunk nah my second name, we’re 12 in a family and I mostly do all the cooking, i cook at least 3 spaghetti and half carton of noodles, the cooking of plenty food don master me reach my guy side, I cooked egusi soup full pot forgetting say nah only two people dey house, my oga don shout tire say make I dey cook small small well he don get to understand say nah how they train me be that."

@Impearled 96 Beauty added:

"My advice, per boil first to minimal soft, whether noodles or spag. Then fry the sauce and turn in the per boiled, stir and add little water, I repeat “little water”, with that you can monitor the consistency."

See the post below:

Lady taunts boyfriend who cooked 'rubbish'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady laughed hard at her boyfriend as he fumbled in the kitchen while trying to prepare a meal.

Like his mother, she asked him if he knew what he wanted to prepare and urged him to get on with it.

Source: Legit.ng