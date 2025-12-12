A lady who posted her father’s video online got an unexpected message from a woman claiming to be his girlfriend

The lady posted their chats online, sparking reactions from netizens who came across the screenshots she posted online

Many marvelled at how the ladies exchanged words in the viral screenshots that went viral after the lady posted them

A lady who posted a video of her father on social media posted the unexpected message she received from a woman.

On her TikTok page, she posted her father's video and appreciated him for supporting her.

In an earlier TikTok post by @ama_boakyiwaa.xx, the lady had celebrated her father and called him the man behind her smiles.

Shortly after, she posted a chat she got from a woman claiming to be her father's girlfriend and asking her to bring down the video.

The video was captioned:

"I posted my father and a random girl claiming he's her man telling me to drop the video down. The world is coming to an end."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's chat with father's alleged mistress

The video went viral and garnered over 1.7 million views as of the time of this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ThatSpecial Rita said:

"Your dad is to be blamed!! Audacity!!

@Shawty said:

"You too you sure say na your father you post so, because I no see where you tell am say na your papa ooo you just dey ask are you okay

@God'slove said:

"When she asked you "Do you know me?" you'd have replied, yes, you're my side mom."

@Nana Akua said:

"Nne You saf Dey vex me my dear why you no go upload photo of you then your papa from 20years ago make everywhere blurr give am."

@Olawoore said:

"haaaaa na bedsheet and Mic matter we dey settle which one be this again. Holy Santana."

@LUNA said:

"From the way you were even replying back, it clearly shows that it was staged and you are the one texting yourself."

@owuradua said:

"it's a plan thing because how come one of her videos,she was standing at the same saloon where you are standing now and you are calling her random."

@Min.Shine said:

"oh she has only 24 followers or I didnt see right. miss K please naw."

@Nifemidrizzy said:

"Lol do you accept the message request and it seem yall been talking before."

