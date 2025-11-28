A Nigerian mum living in Kogi shared how her children ran back home from school over an alleged bandit attack

She shared what her children’s school did after getting a report that bandits were invading the town

The woman’s post caught people’s attention, as they rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian mother in Kogi state shared how her children ran back home from school over alleged reports of bandit invasion.

She stated that her children’s school was shut immediately after the news of the bandit invasion went viral.

In an X post by @kattiekitchens on November 27 by 12:42 pm, she said her children just arrived home, stating that the school normally closed at 2:00 pm.

She expressed her surprise at seeing them at home by that time.

Her X post read:

“My kids just ran home now the school was closed immediately they heard the news of bandits in town. They are supposed to close by 2 pm I was surprised to see them at home.”

She added in the comments:

“It seems to be rumor cos I saw the video were Kogi state University students were running.”

The woman was reacting to an X post by @AweniOnibata, who claimed an attack was ongoing in the Kabba area of Kogi.

She tweeted:

“BANDITS ARE CURRENTLY ATTACKING KABBA,KOGI STATE.PLEASE CALL YOUR FRIENDS OR FAMILY MEMBER AROUND THERE.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail woman’s reaction to alleged attack

@Kareemah_17 said:

"Ah! My home town. Please stay safe. God please save my people there o."

@Lilly_monie said:

"Honestly, they shouldn't go to school for now, not until next year, that is, if the government even decides to do what's right."

@snowballfoods said:

"If they are through with their exam,let them stay at home please o."

@Benita84731 said:

"Hope they're through with exams, please if they're through let them stay at home oo."

@mz_sookiee said:

"Please stay safe. Thank God for your children who are smart to come home."

Police denies bandit attack in Kogi communities

rumoursreported that the Kogi State Police Command has debunked the report that bandits invaded three communities in Lokoja.

The police said bandits did not invade Zango, Crusher, and Felele communities in the state capital, stating that the report was fake.

The State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, CSP William Ovye Aya, said the report was meant to create unnecessary tension in the state.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Naziru Bello Kankarofi, warns those peddling such rumours to desist from causing unnecessary fears and panic in the state.

In a related story, a corps member cried out over an alleged bandit invasion near her place of primary assignment (PPA) in Kogi.

Kwara student shares bandit attack story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a nursing student in Kwara went viral after she shared a video of bandits attacking her church.

She said she was in church when she suddenly heard gunshots.

People ran and hid, and when the shooting stopped, she saw dead bodies outside. The video made many people online react.

