A Nigerian lady has appealed to the public for help in clearing her old debts after a company denied her fresh loan request

Sharing screenshots of the old debts she owes the loan apps since 2024, the lady explained that she borrowed the money at the time when she was pregnant

Appealing to Nigerians, the lady promised not to take another loan if she gets help to clear her old debts, but many netizens expressed doubts

A Nigerian lady, identified as Okechukwu Rebecca Ifeyinwa, has begged Nigerians on social media for help in offsetting her old debts after she was denied a fresh loan by a financial institution.

According to the lady, the company denied her fresh loan request because of unpaid debts she owes to loan apps since 2024.

A lady is denied a fresh loan due to her unpaid debts since 2024. Stock images of a lady for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Dragana81, Facebook/Okechukwu Rebecca Ifeyinwa

Source: Getty Images

Rebecca explained that she took the loan at the time when she was pregnant with her daughter, and her family were not financially buoyant.

Rebecca, in her Facebook post in June, begged for help in clearing the loans so she could move forward financially. She wrote:

"I tried applying for a loan today on my pos moniepoint app, but I was declined because of this old debt I took during pregnancy when things were really diff!cult for my family. Right now I honestly need help to clear it so I can move forward financially. If there’s anyone willing to support me in any little way, I’ll truly appreciate it. God bless you."

Amount lady owes loan apps since 2024

Rebecca shared screenshots of her dashboards on three loan apps, showing how much she owes them since 2024. From the first screenshot, one of the loan apps lent her N60k on December 5, 2024 and the other lent her the same amount on July 18, 2024.

The screenshot from the third app shows she owes over N23k. In the comment section, the lady promised never to borrow from loan apps again if netizens help her clear her current debts.

A lady seeks help clearing her unpaid debts from loan apps taken out two years ago. Stock photo of a lady for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Dragana81, Facebook/Okechukwu Rebecca Ifeyinwa

Source: Getty Images

See her Facebook post below:

Loan apps: Woman's situation elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's situation below:

Miriam Chukwu said:

"You borrowed money for over 2years and you didn't see it right to pay back, you came back to borrow again I just imagine say na your friend lend you the money."

Ebelunó Praise SopuruGod said:

"Chai.

"God will help all of us oo.

"Everyone dey pass through one or two things."

Ifeanyi Obodoeze said:

"Na so Naija be....I am sitting on a 250k debt which will take an entire month salary to clear with little or nothing left thereafter.

"So almost everyone is owing in one way or the other."

Lara Jane said:

"I sympathize with u but pls no be everything be social media..some pple are looking for that amount as their loan."

Blessed Abraham said:

"You people to help you clear the old one so you can take another one, that they’ll still help you clear? I don’t see how that is moving forward financially."

Mercydona Effiong Asukwo Precious said:

"Now, no one is willing to help her, but if but na una go still talk if she no talk.

"That's why I no dey ask social media for anything because them go mock up anyhow."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who borrowed N48k from a loan app cried out after seeing how much she was required to repay in six days.

Lady trends over her loan app debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady went viral over how much she owed a popular loan app.

She displayed the total amount she owes on a loan app, showing that it is also long overdue and keeps increasing because she failed to repay the money on the due dates.

The lady shared a screenshot showing that she owes the loan app a total of N211,105. The screenshot showed she borrowed N12,736, N10,936, and other amounts at various times, which are now overdue, leading to the increased debt.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng