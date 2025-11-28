A little girl went viral over how she responded to questions in class without missing any of them

A trending video showed the KG 1 pupil correctly explaining the meanings of the words her teacher asked her

Her response to her teacher’s questions in class caused many netizens to celebrate her intelligence

A brilliant little girl wowed netizens with what she did in her classroom with her teacher.

The girl correctly responded to her teacher’s questions in class, to the admiration of many.

Brilliant Little Girl Wows Netizens As She Responds to Teacher’s Question in Class: “She’s So Smart”

Source: Twitter

In a video by @ChuksEricE, the little girl was asked to define some words, and she gave the answers correctly.

She intelligently defined noun, pronoun, conjunction, family, living things, and other topics.

At the end of the video, it was revealed that the little girl was a KG 1 pupil.

The video was captioned:

“This one no be small pikin again oo.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail intelligent little girl’s video

@smoke_thug709

The painful part is that, She fit grow now make her parent no fit afford her education any further

@DaLegendary_

A lot of our graduates don’t know some of the things she is even saying. I understand she is probably just reciting it, and doesn’t really know what they imply or how to use it. But our baddies and Pablo can’t even recite them just for the sake of it.

@YaiYaifelix0

I remember that time in school, our teacher will go to a class lower than ours to pick someone to answer the question we couldn't.

@UcheGracio16891

Do you guys noticed the classroom isn't a fancy one. Good education is not about building. It's not about speaking big English that you can't even properly write. Send your children to school you can afford with good teachers and not to schools with fine buildings.

@picketplace

Transfer her to jss1 immediately. Her class mate are currently dealing with an unfair competitor."

@officially_iyke

Wow! She is good and better than some people shouting that Tinubu will rule in 2027 especially that segmented headed man

@uchechukwuacho

She is a genius.... imagine what she can use her gift from Yahweh to achieve in a sane environment/society…

@RealMaySano

Na this kind one dey cause problem for class, people wey no no answer now go dey fear

@jojo_li41

This one knows what is more than her age lol this is the kind of kids they normally jump there class because of how brilliant they are.

@HappyWilli28338

Very smart. But is she not being overloaded at her age? There is qualitative & quantitative education

Brilliant Little Girl Wows Netizens As She Responds to Teacher’s Question in Class: “She’s So Smart”

Source: Twitter

In related stories, a little girl questioned her godmother about getting married, while another relocated abroad to reunite with her family.

Mother joyful as son teachers younger brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother was joyful after she saw her four-year-old son teaching his two-year-old brother.

The woman shared how she discovered the kids in the sitting room and stated that her job has been easy.

Those who came across the video celebrated the children and shared their observations about the video

Source: Legit.ng