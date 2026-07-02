Socialite Cubana Chief Priest caught the attention of many fans on social media when he had an interesting conversation with Peller during a live streaming session

The viral video captured the surprising moment the businessman mentioned that Peller and his partner were expecting a child

This surfaced a few weeks after the young entertainment couple held their traditional introduction ceremony in Edo state amid growing pregnancy speculations

Nigerian celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest has mistakenly revealed that popular TikTok couple Peller and Jarvis are expecting a baby, fueling ongoing pregnancy speculation among fans.

The couple, who held their traditional wedding introduction in Benin, Edo state, last month, have been at the centre of pregnancy rumours in recent days.

Peller ends his live video call after Cubana Chief Priest casually talks about his partner's pregnancy. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/peller089

Source: Instagram

The talk gained momentum during a recent livestream where Peller was on a call with Cubana Chief Priest, who was still hospitalised as of yesterday.

While discussing his wedding plans, Peller mentioned that he would be using his cars on the big day, including the new ride recently purchased by Chief Priest.

During their conversation, Peller spoke about comments made by Nigerian rapper YCee, who had referred to him as an “Olodo Uprising”, stating that the singer mocked his education level.

Cubana Chief Priest tried to console him, telling him not to mind those who have not paid bride price before, and reminding Peller that he was about to get married and was also expecting a child.

The remark immediately caught attention. Peller quickly ended the call and asked his cameraman if the audio had been muted, a move that only intensified the speculation.

Fans interpreted Cubana Chief Priest’s words as an accidental confirmation of the pregnancy, sparking widespread reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans expressed amusement while others wondered why the couple tried to hide the news.

@its_Miguel04 asked:

"But why is Pelller and Jarvis trying to hiide the pregnancy that is obvious?"

@Ikoroduonline1 wrote:

"I like as them dey keep that one private. She should be off camera as well if they really want to make it private."

@Phiehaat commented:

"It’s obvious and Peller has always talked about wanting a child as soon as possible"

@dammiedammie35 reacted:

"Cubana Chief priest don cast Jarvis while on call with Peller that she’s truly pregnant, Peller sharply cut the call 😭😂🤰"

@OluwatimiD said:

"Sooner or later Everybody go see result So what's the point of hiding?"

@iamvickynation wrote:

"But all calls shouldn’t be on speaker while on live-streaming"

Nigerian content creator Peller cuts his phone call as Cubana Chief Priest mentions his unborn child during an online conversation. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

YCee defends his "olodo uprising" remark

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian rapper YCee responded to criticisms following his remarks about the "olodo uprising" in the country.

The music star drew attention after using Peller as an example to describe the growing popularity of brain-rot content in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement and noted that he would not apologise for mentioning Peller's name.

Source: Legit.ng