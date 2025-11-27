A Nigerian man has got people talking on a popular social media platform after revealing he makes money from his girlfriend

He shared proof of how much she paid him after he sent her a WhatsApp message saying,'I love you' to his girlfriend

Many people can’t stop reacting to the post as they are amazed and amused by the couple and the confirmed payment

A Nigerian man has gone viral after he showed the receipt of the amount he was paid by his girlfriend after telling her that he loves her.

The young man mentioned that he gets paid for every "I love you" he says to his girlfriend and showed proof of what he said.

Man shares receipt proving girlfriend pays him

He added a receipt to the money he received from his girlfriend in the post, and many people have started talking about him.

According to a post he made available on his page @sarkinnomaa via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), the individual mentioned that he's being paid every time he says "I love you" to his girlfriend.

He added a caption to the post, which has now gone viral online.

The caption of the post read:

"She's paying me 50 Naira for every 'I love you' I say."

In the same post, he added a screenshot to prove that his statement is true, as it confirms the amount he was paid by his girlfriend for telling her 'I love you.'

He quoted the post with a Tweet that reads:

"I woke up to a credit alert from my babe."

Many people saw his post, were amused by it, and immediately reacted via the comments section.

Reactions as man shares romantic post

@kabeer542 said:

"As you dey collect the money they cut small for boys remember there's love in sharing.."

@tessysmitha noted:

"She doesn’t believe you could love her or what ? Why are encouraging this type of thing in your relationship?

Does that mean she will pay you for the rest of her life o it’s just momentarily? Don’t encourage routine that will turn to hurt you later."

@Bellaney15 stressed:

"Wow it’s like this?? I am hiring ooo payment’s slightly negotiable."

@motunrayo_0luwa shared:

"i should stay doing this but i will increase mine to 2x my babe worth pass 50 naira."

@JoshOfAkure1 wrote:

"50 Naira? When she start expecting you to pay for every "I love you" she says. Do you know she won't take 50 Naira from you? "

@GamchoAhmad noted:

"I love you × 1000 = 50K, connect me with her sister abeg, this is a credible remote job."

@AbduxAbdr said:

"Please if you have a lady that can pay me like this , please link me. I will love her to the moon and beyond."

Read the post below:

