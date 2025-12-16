A young man who is a fan of Peller has gone viral after he shared what he saw during his journey to Lekki following the accident

He made the statement shortly after the online streamer, Peller, was involved in an accident that nearly cost him his life

The man gave advice to the girlfriend of the streamer in the post, which has gone viral, as he encouraged her to do something important

A Nigerian man has spoken out after seeing the car of popular streamer Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, in Lekki. He shared what people are doing to the car while also sending messages to Jarvis, Peller's girlfriend.

This comes just hours after the streamer survived a car accident that nearly took his life, as a video shows the moment he was being rescued from the car.

Man gives advice to Peller’s girlfriend

Seeing the damages done to the car and the many conversations going on online, the young man issued advice to Jarvis on how best to handle her relationship with Peller.

@_obatrekking, in the video, claimed Jarvis isn’t giving Peller enough love, which he needs, and urged her to show him more affection.

His statement read:

"Jarvis, I don't know you before, I've never met you before, but believe Peller deserves more love. Peller deserves a lot of good things from you because this boy truly loves you and he has stood by you several times."

"I don't know what is going on concerning you guys. I don't know how you guys are taking your relationship, but we that are online witnessed everything that's happening and we saw how good you guys are together. But making this boy go through all this pain, all these challenges, is not right."

He spoke about the condition he found Peller's car in after passing through Lekki today. In his TikTok video, he said:

"I was passing Lekki today and I saw Peller's car by the roadside. People are towing the car, which is not proper."

"This boy actually loves you. He deserves more. Yes, he's a small boy, but at least support him, empower him, give him more courage. Be there for him."

Reactions as man speaks about Peller's relationship

BROWN added:

"if him later accept that gal back, I go unfollow am ajeh seh."

Emekus shared:

"Abeg leave that boy,…. Please let’s focus on our bread and beans."

D E S TINY wrote:

"Hwfa no need to dey tag the yeye girl abeg mk peller just forget about the girl focus on his career abeg since the girl nor dey mk am happy. I prayed he get well soon."

Okeagu Miracle stressed:

"Peller you better wise oo ajeh no go back for that love oo,i swear if you go you be big full."

Blesyn added:

"Nah!! If you see a girl does not love you , is for him to leave the relationship. Make una no start to force any relationship."

JP stressed:

"PELLER needs EDUCATION to his fame and wealth. Some people no fit understand the kind personality WEY PELLER BE, a guy that cannot be controlled by his MANAGER,,,,,Na JARVIS go fit handle am? It's no one's fault, PELLER love her so much, but sometimes PELLER'S behavior dey off her. But I pray God unites them."

gnengihomes ltd noted:

"since the day she jokingly say their breakup go loud and its coming soon, I knew she has a master plan."

orngustephen noted:

"At the end everyone would die,she accepted him back or not everyone would die."

Watch the video below:

