A young man has stirred mixed reactions after settling for his girlfriend instead of a million dollars

He explained why his girlfriend is more important to him at the moment than the whopping sum

Many men dragged the young man for ignoring such a huge amount and going for a woman, while others made light of the moment

A young man has gone viral for choosing his girlfriend over a million dollars.

In a clip seen on TikTok, a content creator, @iam_gideon3, asked him if he would choose his girlfriend or the whooping sum of money.

The young man said he would choose his girlfriend over a million dollars. Photo Credit: @iam_gideon3

Source: TikTok

@iam_gideon3 posed the question to the young man in the presence of his girlfriend, who stood at a distance.

In the TikTok clip, the young man reiterated that his girlfriend was more valuable at the moment. His choice amused her.

"For now, I choose her, because, I think when we come together, she can help so we can build..." he replied @iam_gideon3.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the young man's choice

Dream chaser ⚽️❤️💯 said:

"I will choose $1M and leave the girl after I get the money then I come back for her again later."

young legend said:

"He Dey play if the question was for the girl do u think she go choose u😂😂."

ODG EVYDEN_X said:

"Even 100 cedis koraa i will choose money......the real definition of happiness is money."

💦💐℘ɛŋŋყ ᗯᕼITE 🌻🌍 said:

"Pls explain giv him well😂💔 maybe he thinks it’s 100 cedis in old currency 1 million."

Nhyiraba Kwame said:

"I will choose the money over my wife."

 Young Savage   🌎💚 said:

"I Can See From They Faces They Love ❤️Poverty very Much😂😂."

@big boy116 said:

"Someone should help me convert $1M into Ghana cedis for this dude😭."

Source: Legit.ng