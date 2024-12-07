A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how she surprised her boyfriend at his place of work on his birthday

In a video, she arrived at the mechanic workshop where he works with cake, hamper, footwear and a beautiful photo frame

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud the girlfriend for the thoughtful gesture

A heartwarming display of affection was caught on camera as a Nigerian lady surprised her boyfriend at his workplace on his birthday.

The thoughtful gesture was met with massive scholars on social media, with many praising the lady's generosity and kindness.

Lady makes boyfriend smile at mechanic workshop Photo credit: @verifiedprechygold/TikTok.

Lady surprises boyfriend at mechanic workshop

In the clip shared on TikTok by @verifiedprechygold, the lady was seen arriving at the mechanic's workshop where her boyfriend was working, accompanied by a group of helpers carrying an array of gifts.

The surprise package included a cake, a hamper, a pair of footwear, and a beautifully crafted photo frame.

Her thoughtful gesture was clearly appreciated by her boyfriend whose excitement was overwhelming as he received the gifts.

"How I surprised my babe on his birthday at his place of work," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady surprises boyfriend at workshop

The video sparked reactions from TikTok users who were impressed by the lady's effort to make her boyfriend's birthday special.

@dareh said:

"The guy self na old taker see the frame you go know."

@sweet wahala said:

"At least he is working and not a Yahoo boy enjoy ur relationship dear."

@success asked:

"Oh God what am I even dating?"

@nobody's girlfriend said:

"Next year I go supbeans my babe him don too try."

@BIG AYANFE said:

"Una get mind dey do surprise for man, Because last year I did surprise for my man he’s Asking me where did I see money from. Some guys won’t Even bother to ask there gf where she see money."

@_HÕNÔŘÂBLEŁIL~FŘØSH said:

"Moi own babe no go see this won doo na to dey monitor my phone dey look for who use love sticker for me."

@king_david_osas said:

"See the clean and neat shirt wey your guy wear at his place of work Abi you your guy na yahoo mechanic?"

@Merit ice, the loner commented:

"Hope no be another man hand she collect money do this surprise for her guy."

@Oma favy added:

"I cried while watching this video cuz I wish I have a man and money so I can also spoil my man."

Lady surprises roadside mechanic boyfriend

