A heartbroken lady narrated what happened after she sponsored her boyfriend abroad and catered for him for six months

She shared how she found out that the man, whom she fed and housed, dumped her for her neighbour, who lived down the street

Many reacted to her viral video as the lady shared the neighbour’s reaction after she confronted her over her man

A lady based abroad opened up about her experience with a man whom she sponsored to stay with her outside the country.

She narrated how she met the man in her African country and decided to sponsor him overseas.

A lady shares how her boyfriend dumped her after she took him abroad. Photo: @rhodacannella

She noted that the man wasn't working for six months, and she happily housed and fed him because she loved him.

In a video by @rhodacannella on TikTok, she shared how she found out that her man was dating their neighbour after eight months of staying with her.

She confronted them both after finding out that the neighbour was already pregnant for the man.

Sharing their response during the confrontation, the lady said:

"She told me 'it's not a big deal, calculate every penny you spent on this guy and I'll give it to you. I'll even double it.' My man, on the other hand, was there with this lady. And you know what this man told me? He never loved me. He was only with me because I brought him here."

Reactions trail lady's experience with man abroad

republicthehustler said:

Pls go have a baby , must u marry , just have a baby for urself and take care of the baby

@THE COUNSELLOR said:

"Hi Rhoda. I came across one of your videos and felt genuine respect for how honest and composed you are. I’m not here to rush anything I just wanted to say hello and wish you peace."

@Truck_boss said:

"you should go to jamaica 🇯🇲 you would find a man that doesn't cheat, and very hard working, and can cook excellent, and would take excellent care of you, I promise you, try it you won't regret it at all, jamaican man is one of the most loyalists in this entire world."

@Dapheny Pierre said:

"You feel like your clock is ticking because you probably feel pressure from family/society . Create your own timeline."

@Captain Jake said:

"Please, I am from Ghana 🇬🇭 West Africa, just co.e for me. I am free here. I will love you till death depart us."

@BIG TOYIN said:

"i understand and i can relate. but the only thing there is once biten is twice shy. u just keep trying more u never can tell but don't invest too much."

A lady who sponsored her boyfriend abroad gets dumped for her neighbour. Photo: @fhm

