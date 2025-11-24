Following the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits, some Nigerians celebrate their relatives’ freedom

The 38 members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara state, who had been abducted during a service in church, regained freedom after five days in captivity

Legit.ng compiled the experiences of three Nigerians who confirmed the release of their family members in the Eruku church kidnapping incident

Some Nigerians have confirmed the release of their loved ones, as 38 worshippers who had been kidnapped in Eruku community, Kwara state, regained freedom.

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members had been kidnapped by suspected bandits during a service in church on Tuesday, November 18.

3 Nigerians confirm the release of their relatives in Kwara kidnapping incident. Photo: X/@drpaulenenche, @intruvoice, BBC

Source: UGC

The Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, had announced the release on Sunday, November 24, on his X page.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the stories of three Nigerians who confirmed the release of their loved ones from captivity.

One showed a picture of his released cousin as the others gave an update about the alleged payment of ransom.

1. Dunamis member testifies in church over relatives’ release

A Nigerian woman gave her testimony following the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits.

The woman, a member of the popular Dunamis church, shared how she received the news of her sister and nephew’s return.

What she said about the alleged payment of ransom caught people’s attention in the video shared by the senior pastor of Dunamis, Pastor Paul Enenche.

The video was captioned:

"Everything on the earth may fail, but God will never ever fail. Father, we thank You for fulfilling Your word and accomplishing it with instant action unction; to the glory of Your name.

““They Jam rock”! and indeed they jam rock!

““Even shishi she no pay, Jesus paid o.”

“We declare total restoration, divine recovery, and supernatural release on every side. What belongs to you will not be delayed, denied, or diverted; your portion comes to your hands speedily, in Jesus’ mighty name!”

2. Family member speaks on alleged ransom payment

A young Nigerian man whose relative was one of those kidnapped by bandits during the attack shared an update regarding the alleged ransom paid to the kidnappers and spoke about what had happened to his family member.

The young man claimed his relative was among those taken during the church attack in Eruku, Kwara state.

In a post on his X page, He mentioned that his cousin sister is part of those released by the bandits after the kidnapping incident, stating that they didn’t pay any ransom.

3 Nigerian speak as their relatives regained freedom from kidnappers in Kwara. Photo: BBC

Source: TikTok

Days after the kidnapping incident, the man identified as @instruvoice_shared details about his relative who had been kidnapped by the bandits.

He also spoke about ransom regarding the incident, which drew people's attention to his post on social media.

3. Man shows cousin rescued from kidnappers’ den

A Nigerian doctor trended on social media after sharing a picture of the victims of the Eruku church incident.

In the viral post, he highlighted what he noticed in the picture, igniting comments from many users.

He showed his cousin among those rescued from the kidnapper’s captivity.

See his post below:

Before now, he had taken to his page to cry out over the incident.

In a post he made on November 18, he shared:

"My two aunties were kidnapped in this video, the old woman running slowly is my grandma.... Please @HQNigerianArmy @PoliceNG Help !!!!"

Nigerian woman cries out over Eruku attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian woman went viral after opening up about the Eruku church attack.

The woman had explained that her cousin and her baby were among those taken during the incident.

Her emotional post quickly drew sympathy and prayers from Nigerians online, with many begging authorities to act fast and bring them home safely.

Source: Legit.ng