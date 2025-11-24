A Nigerian woman gave her testimony following the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits

The 38 members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara state, who had been abducted during a service, regained freedom after five days in captivity

The woman, a member of the popular Dunamis church, shared how she received the news of her sister and nephew’s return

A member of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre testified in church over the release of 38 worshippers who had been kidnapped in the Eruku community of Kwara state.

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits during a service in church on Tuesday, November 18.

A member of Pastor Paul Enenche’s church shares how her sister and nephew were released after their abduction in the Kwara attack. Photo: @drpaulenenche, BBC

Source: TikTok

The Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, had announced the release on Sunday, November 24 on his X page.

Woman celebrates release of sister, nephew from kidnappers

Legit.ng reported that the woman had informed the church about the abduction of her sister and nephew during the Eruku church attack.

In a recent video on X by the senior pastor of Dunamis @drpaulenenche, Pst Paul Enenche, the woman shared how she confirmed the release of her sister and nephew.

The video was captioned:

“Everything on the earth may fail, but God will never ever fail. Father, we thank You for fulfilling Your word and accomplishing it with instant action unction; to the glory of Your name.

““They Jam rock”! and indeed they jam rock!

““Even shishi she no pay, Jesus paid o.”

“We declare total restoration, divine recovery, and supernatural release on every side. What belongs to you will not be delayed, denied, or diverted; your portion comes to your hands speedily, in Jesus’ mighty name!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail women’s testimony about worshippers’ release

@revolveaanu said:

"Thank you Jesus for this miracle."

@greg_stealth said:

"Thank you Jesus! We still expect some from the Catholic school and a permanent end to all these terrorism. Thank you @POTUS45 @FoxNews @NICKIMINAJ @RepRileyMoore @Sean_ADFIntl and all our friends from around the globe who have not seized to speak out for us. God bless you."

@agbanzy said:

"Oyi, u de really chop this people o, them just de chop ur nonsense de go.. Tell that to those were de kill for church, Those were de suffer for the same religion. Na only una de profit from the god."

@Remilek10096553 said:

"God be praised. Indeed a miracle!!!"

@MFrankduff said:

"Mumu, if shi shi you no pay, you get money to pay before? Na government paid. Go and rest, for your mind na your pastor prayer saved them. Ndi eriri eri."

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng