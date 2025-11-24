A Nigerian man has shared why Nigerians should be angry over the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits

The 38 members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara state, who had been abducted during a service, regained freedom after five days in captivity

The release of the captives has raised suspicions and questions among many Nigerians about why no bandit involved was declared arrested or killed

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom has faulted the government over the release of 38 worshippers who had been kidnapped in Eruku community, Kwara state.

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits during a service in church on Tuesday, November 18.

Kwara: UK-based Man Shares Why Nigerians Should Be "Angry" Over Release of 38 Abducted Worshippers

The Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, had announced the release on Sunday, November 24 on his X page.

Man knocks government over release of worshippers

Identified in X as @felixherbt, a Nigerian man commented on the release and stated that Nigerians should be angry.

He gave three reasons why he considered the freedom “fake and shameful”.

His X post read:

“This freedom is fake, don’t celebrate it yet. Here is why! Governor AbdulRazaq says the 38 church members kidnapped in Kwara have been released. Nigerians should not clap. We should be angry. Here’s why this “freedom” is fake and shameful:

“1. No single bandit was arrested. Five days of rescue operation and nobody is in handcuffs? That means the gunmen are already planning the next attack.

“2. Ransom was paid. The kidnappers asked for billions, then dropped to hundreds of millions. Money changed hands. The government paid blood money while the criminals walked free with full pockets.

“3. The same thing keeps happening. Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, people pay, victims come home, bandits get richer and bolder. Nothing changes. This is not rescue, this is surrender.

“Mr Governor and President Tinubu, stop the sweet talk. Tell Nigerians How much ransom was paid? Tell Nigerians Who paid it? Tell Nigerians Why is not one kidnapper in jail? Until arrests are made, our churches, roads, and villages are not safe. Nigerians don’t celebrate. We need to demand justice.”

Reactions trail man’s observations about worshippers’ release

@AlmustyXPLUS said:

"Would you have preferred the victims to be killed instead?"

@DotieGreg said:

"My brother they paid the ransom for their release. There was no gun battle between them and the Army so just know it was ransom released. Their demand was N3bn and it was paid."

