A Nigerian lady has publicly displayed the last message she received from her brother before he passed away

The heartbroken lady expressed deep sorrow about her brother's text, lamenting that she s so weak and drained

The screenshots of her chats with her brother before his death triggered emotional reactions

A lady, @essie_collections, has posted the last text her brother sent her on WhatsApp before his death.

While she didn't disclose what led to his death, the lady appeared to be really pained.

"It is well.

"Fly high my angel, she wrote on TikTok.

Last message lady received from late brother

Before his final message to her, the lady displayed other chats they had, capturing his caring nature and how they were constantly in touch.

The chats showed when he begged her to pray for his recovery and when he confirmed that he was getting better. His last text to her read:

"But, I might not be active for long, I need to rest."

See her TikTok post below:

Lady's late brother's last words move people

Therealcoco said:

"Why am I crying 💔💔life is so unfair ,why can’t we all live forever ? Why."

OyinGold🌺❤️ said:

"My late junior brother told me Goodbye not knowing that will be the last day I will set my eyes on him."

omolara bae ❤️❤️❤️ said:

"Omo why I'm I crying 😭 May his soul rest in peace 🕊️Take heart."

OMOLAYO♾😍 said:

"The fact that bro Seyi is a sweet soul 🥺May his soul continues to rest in peace."

favnma said:

"My late kid sister prayed for me, that everything I wish for will come to pass. That as I always look after her, sickness will be far from me and my family. few hours later, she died. Not knowing that will be her last words to me😭😭😭💔💔.

"My last brother said, I aunty I'm getting better and know this, I love u so much. few minutes later he died💔💔😭😭😭.

"My late Dad was unable to say anything to me, he was only crying😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔 after brain scan, few seconds, he died💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭.

"God of heaven😭😭😭😭my hrt bleed."

AbbiesHairAndMore IBADAN said:

"I read to the last page and i cried 😭 I pray may we not loose any of our love ones and for does who had lost already may God come through for you ijn."

Famous_Gem said:

"Hmmm! Sometimes we seem selfish when the one in pains and want to find rest in the Lord but we want to continue seeing them but they are in pains. I lost my brother too this year Oct 16 thurs… what a Black Thursday 😭 my body trembled but i told myself he need to rest… 7years Battle and started getting worse since last year Augs but he scaled through. This year when the crises started on weds 15th he said “i can’t continue like this” i wept… God loves them more."

