A young lady who just gained admission narrated how she lost her mum on her matriculation day

She posted their last photo from the matric and shared the sad news of how her mother died an hour later

Her trending post moved people to tears, as she opened up about why she thought she was at fault

A Nigerian lady moved people to tears as she narrated how she lost her mother on her matriculation day.

She stated that her mother and sisters had shown up at the University of Delta in Agbor for her matriculation ceremony.

Fresh University Student Loses Mum an Hour After She Attended Matriculation, Details Break Hearts

Source: TikTok

In a video by @prettyro14 on TikTok, the young lady detailed what happened as she shared the last photo she took with her mother.

She said:

“My matriculation day. This day November 14th. And my mum was very proud of me. She just disappeared in an hour. Didn't vene think about my happiness. That was the last day I saw my mum in this scary world.

"This my mom after living the school happily after one hour l got a call from a stranger that my mom and my 3 sisters had an accident.

“It was serious l lost my mom ,my sisters are in a bad condition which l can’t even explain with the pains and everything, still can’t believe mom is gone.

“At first l was thinking it was my fault l shouldn’t have let them come if l knew this will happen. Guys am scared, speechless and heartbroken. May her soul rest in peace, amen. l love you mom you will always be my best mom.”

See her post below:

Reactions as lady loses mum after matriculation

Oghenefega said:

"The kind cold when enter my body.... I'm so sorry stranger. And no, it's not your fault

*D / D* said:

"No amount of sorry can heal this wound. My condolences dear. I pray you mum finds eternal peace."

𝑳𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈𝑨𝒔𝑺𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒚 said:

My condolences so sorry for your loss and we were together during the matric o happily snapping u and ur friends

𝔹𝕀ℙ𝕆𝕃𝔸ℝ) said:

like I dunno even know what to say !!! my deepest condolences may her soul rest in peace

@bxby

Sorry fr your loss bby girl, dont forget to mk her proud

Abby said:

Omo if person fit dey see wetin go happen honestly life for ddy sweet 💔… my condolences girl

Clothes Vendor in Agbor said:

jesus. na ones cold catch me. Sending you hugs stranger pls be strong

teenah954619

Omo how person go use console you, how person go use heal?

E……… said:

Be strong my girl God will see you through this, may her gentle soul rest in peace

scentura.ng ||Perfume brand said:

"my condolences. May her soul rest in peace, and I pray for quick recovery + healing for your sisters."

Fresh University Student Loses Mum an Hour After She Attended Matriculation, Details Break Hearts

Source: TikTok

Lady shares sister's last video before dying

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken lady shared the last video her sister made before she died, after giving birth to her child.

Many were moved to tears after hearing the dying woman’s last words as her sister said she died on her daughter's birthday.

Source: Legit.ng