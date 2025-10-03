Days after her brother's demise, a lady has gone public with his last statement before he passed away

In a viral post on TikTok, she stated that he is her family's only son, but did not disclose the cause of his death

Mixed reactions have followed her late brother's last words, as netizens tried to suggest their meaning

A lady, @stainlessbby, has continued to mourn the demise of her brother, Mmadubueze Junior, who was laid to rest on September 11.

She stated that he was her only brother, but failed to shed light on the cause of his death.

A lady recounts her late brother's last words before he died. Photo Credit: @stainlessbby

Source: TikTok

Brother's last words before his death

In a post on TikTok, the lady disclosed that her brother's last words were 'a lot.' She wrote:

"My only brother's last words before he died was. A lot."

In a previous video, she posted her late brother's burial flyer, which showed he died at 23. The clip also contained highlights from his funeral.

Internet users tried to come up with the meaning behind her brother's last words.

A lady makes public her late brother's last words. Photo Credit: @stainlessbby

Source: TikTok

See her post below:

People react to lady's brother's last words

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the deceased's last words below:

darkskinned_mabella08 said:

"Take heart nwanne, I lost mine too last two years."

Johnny_whyte🕯 said:

"That's not just a word but things he can't explain and as well nobody can feel relate."

Woman king 👸 🌷 said:

"He no he is going to go 😭because none of you no the risk he toke to make you guys happy not letting anything happen to his sisters Rip to him."

Sylvia Finance said:

"He may be talking about a lot of accomplishments and things he wanted to achieve in his lifetime. A lot of unrealised dreams and unfulfilled destiny. Kai death is wicked for real. May he find rest."

CHUKWUBUIKEM 💪 👹 said:

"Omo a lot the happen lowkey but man no be story teller..sad to write Rip his too young."

theonlyT:T🌠👌💞 said:

"I think his alot means he has Alot to say but can't speak out."

Angelbaby said:

"The same my only brother died 3yrs ago, it has not been easy for me and my parents 😭😭😭, I have stood as a man and woman for my parents."

feargodla_paelm001 said:

"A lot was done for u guys to live fine 😩❤️🤞he is a hero."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had recounted her brother's last words on the hospital bed before he passed away.

Man shares late brother's last words

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared his brother's last words before he died.

The young man expressed sadness on TikTok following the sudden death of his younger brother. He stated that he could no longer feel pain from anything else after seeing his younger brother die in his presence.

He stated that his kid brother asked him to tell their mother something before he gave up the ghost. He also added that it had been two years since his brother died, as he cried in the viral video.

Source: Legit.ng