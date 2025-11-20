A young Nigerian man has displayed his WhatsApp chat with his doting mother, who is a single mum

Describing their closeness, the man said he is his mother's husband and that she desires his attention all the time

The mother-son chat shared on TikTok made many people emotional, prompting some single mums to comment

A man, @kodamdcvc, triggered emotional reactions online after displaying his WhatsApp chat with his mother.

The man who was raised by a single mum noted that he is like a husband to her and she needs his attention every time.

"I am my mother’s husband 🥰.

"She’s the most busy woman I know yet she wants my attention every single time!" he wrote.

In the WhatsApp chat, the man's mum complained about him being unavailable whenever she wants to talk to him and also his failure to return her calls despite promising to do so when free.

She complained:

"If I want to talk to you you will say you are busy or you will call me back and you will not that is not good enough."

The chat ended with him apologising to his mum.

See their chat below:

Man's chat with his mum elicits reactions

princess zee👸 30bg 🥰 said:

"Don’t just call her once awhile take her out and spoil her buy her gifts and always tell her u love her so much and she is the best mom in the world."

finest kara said:

"I am here one of those single mothers especially we with just a child, my son will mummy I promise I won't leave you. the day he made that statement, it sank in my brain up til now, no be our fault."

soft_kendra||FOODBLOGGER||UGC said:

"Oh she is just a girl trying to express herself 🥹🥹 please call her back ooo."

Amber Heard chatprivate said:

"It's been months I called her ,changed number 😞😞 God knows I love her so much and I'm working to give her the best .so help me God."

Shandy said:

"Yes,you're the only man who will not break her heart,the only one that will love her just the way she is,keep the love going."

🌸ANOINTING🌸 said:

"May God continue to make her happy ,bless her and give her long life to see her great grandchildren Amen."

KITCHEN DELIGHT said:

"As a single mom myself I can’t imagine my boy growing up and leaving me 😩 and I call him he says he is busy, 😩 please call mummy she is your baby now."

