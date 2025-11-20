A young Nigerian lady has shared an emotional post on the X app celebrating her recent relocation to Canada

In a post shared via her official account, she recounted how she had vowed to cry when she finally leaves Nigeria to another country

Social media users who came across her post did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady stirred emotional reactions online after sharing a heartfelt post celebrating her relocation to Canada.

Her post quickly drew attention from users who congratulated her and commented on the weight of such a feat.

Lady trends as she sheds tears of joy after relocating to Canada from Nigeria. Photo credit: @choco_daville/X.

Lady emotional as she relocates to Canada

The lady, identified on the X platform as @choco_daville, recounted that she had once promised herself that she would cry the day she finally stepped out of Nigeria to begin life elsewhere.

That moment eventually arrived, and she allowed her followers to witness the intense emotion that came with it.

She posted a photo showing herself visibly overwhelmed during the trip, and noted that it was tears of joy.

For her, relocating had been a dream she held on to for a long time, and she did not try to hide how much it meant to her.

"When I leave Nigeria I go first cry. Tears of joy fr," she captioned her post.

Lady breaks into tears as she finally relocates to Canada from Nigeria. Photo credit: @choco_daville/X.

Reactions as lady cries while relocating abroad

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Inioluwa said:

"I sha hope say you know say your mama and papa still Dey here abi you no budget to carry dem comot too?"

Vanessa said:

"God me next!!! I'll keep clapping until it's my turn."

Monarch said:

"Bye bye to jati jati. I'll be next."

Pinkcuntress said:

"Omggggg you’re in my countryyyyyyy yayyy."

Ogbe Precious said:

"Look at how everything looks arranged on the right. God I no wan die for jikwoyi."

Aderomi said:

"OMO if I first leave Nigeria the kind cry wey I go cry even dem oyinbo go interview me."

Dream said:

"I can't even argue as a Nigerian that, that is not Canada, it's arranged, has a good layout it's probably Na Canada cana Canada."

Adetayo said:

"Please how long will it take if I want to trek or take bus to Canada. I don tire for this Nigeria."

Jace said:

"Congratulations, I'll ask you money in five months. By then you get money settle family finish."

Edmund said:

"Another sad and embarrassing post by a Nigerian celebrating “the greatest Nigerian achievement” of leaving their country for a Western country. Time Nigerians teach their kids that leaving their country for a Western country is not something worth celebrating."

Omelly said:

"Na Canadians build Canada o. But Nigeria own no to de run up and down de blame people."

Abdul reacted:

"Omor, I just tire. If we keep leaving how will our country become a better place?? We need to stay and fight for the future of our children in our land."

Dr Posi added:

"Ahhh I thought we were all joking. Make I go pack my bags."

