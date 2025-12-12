A Nigerian lady who wishes to be the wife of a popular pastor has begged God for forgiveness because of who she saw

She took to her social media page to speak about the popular pastor, Joshua Selman, and shared who she saw

The lady asked God to forgive her for ever having the thought of marrying the pastor after witnessing the incident

A Nigerian lady has reacted to the trending video of a Nigerian pastor, Joshua Selman, and a lady whose name is identified as Sandra Areh and nicknamed Selwoman or Lady Sandra.

A video recently surfaced on social media showing the moment the said notable pastor arrived at the birthday event of Lady Sandra, who is believed to be his friend.

Nigerian lady reacts to viral video of Pastor Joshua Selman and Lady Sandra.

Nigerian lady reacts to viral video

At the event, the pastor mentioned he was coming from a place and decided to drop by the event to celebrate with her.

Seeing this and other gestures in the video, a lady took to her page to speak her mind about the pastor and Lady Sandra.

Nigerian lady speaks on seeing Pastor Joshua Selman at Lady Sandra's birthday.

The lady, @iamcrystalcrown, mentioned that she has a crush on the Asaba pastor and wishes to marry him despite not wanting to marry a pastor.

Now that she has seen him at an event with Lady Sandra, she mentioned that she can now stop her imagination of marrying him and she begged God for forgiveness for having such thoughts.

Her statement read:

"It's good that I have finally seen his babe so that I will stop imagining marrying the man. This is the only pastor I have had a crush on and thought/wished to marry (and I never ever want to marry a pastor) God, please from the deepest of your heart forgive me biko.

Reactions as pastor celebrates friend

@DeRealDike added: They way these women are loyal to there pastors with respect if the do same to there hubby marriages will last.."

@GirlFromOyam noted:

"This is the only woman I can say from a far that she is indeed a lucky woman if she is the wife to be."

@SeyiGlobal shared:

"Aunty Sandra, you’re highly favoured o! See as everywhere just sweet us. May this new age bring you overflow of joy, ma."

@ty_autos wrote:

"This is so beautiful to watch ,aww lady Sandra js blessed."

@Naki_Nephawe added:

"I’ll keep watching this video each and every time I run into."

@iam_chidifrank stressed:

"I just love his energy. He's so exceptional from others."

@miss_barns noted:

"Hmmmm…. Sandra … Sandra… Sandra…. How many times did I call you? Ok o."

@jeomaltd stressed:

"My worry is that she will indirectly be waiting for him to propose and it might never happen. And one day he will announce that he’s getting married to some Japanese girl. God Abegoo."

@dekkaxhi said:

"Heard their marriage is this Saturday hence the loud birthday celebrations. Even Pastor Nath who is a close friend of Apostle posted her on IG."

Read the post below:

Source: Legit.ng